Antalya Homes : Celebrates the Closer Ties between India and Turkey

Antalya Homes, the leading real estate company in Turkey, celebrates the
closer relationship between India and Turkey after selling property and
issuing Turkish citizenship to the 43rd Indian citizen.
Antalya Homes welcomes the relationship between which has been
accelerated by developments in tourism and aviation.
Turkey is preferred by the Indians for investment in property. (Photo: Business Wire)
According to TurkStat data more than 150 thousand Indians visited Turkey
in 2018 and 2,200 Indians migrated to the country. Sanjay Bhattacharyya,
the Indian Ambassador to Ankara, stated that the number of Indian
visitors to Turkey has increased by 80% in the past year.
The codeshare agreement executed between IndiGo and Turkish Airlines,
boosted the expectations from the year 2019. Cooperation of two
companies one having the largest market share in India, the other being
the airline that flies to the highest number of countries across the
world creates real value. This cooperation is the first step in IndiGo’s
strategy to extend its international network of flights and offer
uninterrupted connections to 20 global destinations including Amsterdam,
London and New York for the 30 million tourists who fly from India every
year. This Co-operation is expected to quickly expand commercial and
touristic relations between the two countries. The Turkish tourism
sector is hoping to entertain 1 million Indian tourists by 2020.
Also, traditional Indian weddings are worth mentioning as those who
prefer a wedding abroad tend to favour Antalya in Turkey. The budget of
Indian weddings, which has increased by 7 times in the last 5 years in
Turkey, ranges from $500,000 to $10 million.
Visa-free travel to 115 countries is possible with Turkish
citizenship. Turkey offers citizenship opportunities to foreigners
and their families who purchase houses or land worth more than $250,000.
Turkey attracts the eye with its powerful passport and improved health
and education facilities. Those who wish to acquire Turkish citizenship
do not have to purchase a single house or land, they can purchase
multiple real estates above the total value of $250,000. A Turkish
passport, offers the possibility to travel visa-free to 115 countries.
Antalya Homes have sold homes to thousands of people from 74 countries
so far. Bayram Tekce, Chairman of Antalya
Homes, says, “In the last 6 months, we helped 43 Indian
citizens purchase properties and smoothly obtain citizenship in Turkey.
Upon the decision to purchase real estate, Antalya Homes completes the
citizenship procedure in 30 days only by means of a power of attorney.
Detailed information about the process steps can be found on our website”.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005418/en/