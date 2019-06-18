Antalya Homes: The number of Chinese visiting Turkey reached 400 thousand, increased by 70%

2018 has been declared as “Turkey Tourism Year” in China. And a Chinese pop song with lyrics referring to “romantic Turkey” has almost doubled the number of tourists from China in 2018. According to TurkStat data, the number of Chinese who visited Turkey has reached 400 thousand, increasing by 70% in 2018. The song, which has been tremendously popular on Chinese social media since its launch, titled “Dai ni qu luxing” (I will take you to travel) includes a line saying “I want to take you to romantic Turkey. The visa-free travel to Turkey also had an important impact on this increase.

While tourism is increasing, trade volume is also growing between China and Turkey, exceeding $23 billion. Alibaba, the world's largest retailer, bought Trendyol, Turkey's largest e-commerce platform.

“If you purchase 250.000 USD worth of housing or land, your family can be a Turkish citizen.”

Recently, Turkey is also preferred for the property purchase by the Chinese. The opportunity of citizenship is offered to the spouses and children under the age of 18 of foreigners who purchase a total of 250 thousand USD of real estate. It's not required to declare your assets in other countries and to live a certain time in Turkey.

Citizenship process is completed in 30 days by means of a power of attorney.

Saying that they have sold homes to thousands of people from 74 countries so far, Bayram Tekce, Chairman of Antalya Homes, the leading real estate company in Turkey, said they received many requests in recent years from China. “In the last 6 months, we have provided 25 citizens of the People's Republic of China to acquire Turkish citizenship without any problems by purchasing property. Upon the decision to purchase a property, Antalya Homes completes all the citizenship procedure of in 30 days only by means of a power of attorney. Detailed information related to the process can be found on our website.

Bayram Tekce indicated that Turkey is one of the most preferred countries by foreign investors thanks to attractive prices in the real estate sector and said: "The number of foreigners that purchased real estate from Turkey increased by 82% in the first 4 months of 2019. We anticipate that this interest will increase further.”

