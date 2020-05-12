Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Antalya Homes: ‘We Have Sold 12 Properties Through Virtual Tours Despite Pandemic'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 05:01am EDT

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to the introduction of innovative digital applications in a number of business sectors. Real-estate firms, for example, are now showing properties to customers through virtual tours, while all transactions are being carried out electronically.

Due to social-distancing measures, global production has declined drastically, with many sectors taking steps to adapt to “the new normal.” The real-estate industry has responded to the crisis by conducting sales and rentals through virtual tours.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200512005034/en/

Antalya Homes has successfully sold 12 properties through remote property selling methodology TeleProperty. (Photo: Business Wire)

Antalya Homes has successfully sold 12 properties through remote property selling methodology TeleProperty. (Photo: Business Wire)

Within the last month, Antalya Homes, the real-estate company preferred by foreigners wishing to buy property in Turkey, has successfully sold 12 properties worth a total of $1 million through remote property selling methodology TeleProperty, amid rising demand from European countries. The exchange rates have also created a perfect opportunity to buy real estate in Turkey as upon the pandemic, foreign currencies have gained 15% against the Turkish lira in a month’s time.

Online real-estate sales through TeleProperty

“We have adapted to new conditions by developing innovative solutions for those who want to buy property in Turkey. TeleProperty lets us provide customers with all property details, such as title deed information, floorplans, prices, availability, and licensing. Customers can also take online viewing tours to examine properties in detail,” Antalya Homes Chairman Bayram Tekçe explained.

“We negotiate with the seller on behalf of the buyer to determine price and conditions. We then deliver the final contract and all necessary documents to the customer, both online and by mail. Through TeleProperty, we have sold 12 homes (in Istanbul, Antalya, and Alanya) to German, Swedish, and British citizens within the last month alone.” Tekçe added.

Locals bought 30,000 properties by online title transfer system

“Last year, 45,000 properties were sold to foreigners in Turkey, which is known for its touristic attractions and its unique investment opportunities,” said Tekçe, who also serves as vice-president of Turkey’s Real Estate International Promotion Association (GIGDER).

He added: “Real-estate companies have broken new ground in the use of technology in Turkey, which ranks among the top three countries preferred by foreign property buyers.

Meanwhile, Turkish authorities have launched WebTapu, an online platform for title deed transactions following the coronavirus outbreak. Between March 18 and 31, a total of 29.748 homes were sold to buyers of all kinds by this application.”


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:21aJFE : Japan's JFE books record loss, aims to cut costs and sell assets
RE
05:20aADB Provides $100 Million to Support Mongolia's COVID-19 Response
PU
05:20aSPECIAL ANALYSIS BY THE BANK OF ISRAEL RESEARCH DEPARTMENT : Initial economic insights from indices of changes in mobility patterns in Israel
PU
05:20aNew Credit Line to MSMEs in Place
PU
05:20aMemorandum on Cooperation between Argentina and Russia
PU
05:20aCompanies Have Access to More Credit at Lower Interest Rates
PU
05:20aNew Credit Line for MSMEs with No Access to Credit
PU
05:20aBIOSTOCK ARTICLE : Follicum applies for extended patent for its topical formulation
PU
05:19aDISCOVERY : FOOD NETWORK SETS LAUNCH FOR SELF-SHOT SYMON'S DINNERS COOKING OUT AFTER MICHAEL SYMON LIVE ONLINE COOKING SERIES SURPASSES THIRTY MILLION VIEWS - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
05:18aALLOT COMMUNICATIONS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks falter as anxiety grows over second coronavirus wave
2ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : first-quarter net profit drops 29% as coronavirus outbreak dampens business
3THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : warns of massive Q3 loss as COVID-19 adds to pain
4VODAFONE GROUP PLC : VODAFONE : keeps dividend as pandemic hits roaming, but boosts data
5Hyatt to lay off 1,300 employees as pandemic cripples travel

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group