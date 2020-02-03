Antares Capital Closes Seventh CLO Transaction, Bringing Assets Under Management to $6.9 Billion

Antares Capital Advisers LLC, a subsidiary of Antares Capital LP (together with its parent companies, “Antares” or the “Company”) announced the closing of Antares CLO 2019-2, Ltd., a $400 million collateralized loan obligation (CLO). The CLO represents the seventh CLO issued by Antares, bringing the company’s total CLO assets under management to approximately $6.9 billion.

Antares CLO 2019-2, Ltd. will invest in leveraged loans to middle market, private equity-backed companies.

“We are pleased to announce the successful close of our seventh CLO. The execution and diverse investor book highlight that the market continues to differentiate Antares for the quality of its platform and portfolios,” said Seth Painter, managing director of funding for Antares.

Antares chose to purchase 100 percent of the subordinated notes issued by the CLO. Third-party investors in the CLO include insurance companies, pension funds, banks and asset managers.

About Antares

With approximately $27 billion of capital under management and administration as of September 30, 2019, Antares is a private debt credit manager and leading provider of financing solutions for middle-market private equity-backed transactions. In 2019, Antares issued approximately $17 billion in financing commitments to borrowers through its robust suite of products including first lien revolvers, term loans and delayed draw term loans, 2nd lien term loans, unitranche facilities and equity investments. Antares’ world-class capital markets experts hold relationships with more than 400 banks and institutional investors allowing the firm to structure, distribute and trade syndicated loans on behalf of its customers. Since its founding in 1996, Antares has been recognized by industry organizations as a leading provider of middle market private debt, most recently being named the 2018 Lender of the Year by ACG New York. The company maintains offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Toronto. Visit Antares at www.antares.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/antarescapital. Antares Capital is a subsidiary of Antares Holdings LP., collectively (“Antares”).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200203005554/en/