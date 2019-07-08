Antares Leads Financing to Support New Mountain's Acquisition of W2O

Antares announced today that it served as a lead arranger and is acting as administrative agent for a senior secured credit facility to support the acquisition of W2O by New Mountain.

Founded in 2001, W2O is a leading independent provider of analytics-driven, digital-first marketing services and communications to the healthcare sector. W2O applies proprietary analytics models, methodologies and approaches in a digital world to design precise communications and marketing strategies to deliver sustained business results. W2O maintains 15 offices across the U.S. and in Europe

“We appreciate the efficiency and experience of the Antares team,” said Laura Holson, managing director and head of capital markets for New Mountain. “Their incumbency and familiarity with W2O and the management team coupled with their support of W2O’s ongoing growth strategy made them an ideal choice to lead this financing.”

“With 16 years of double-digit revenue growth, W2O management has a strong track record of executing on their strategic growth plans,” said Douglas Cannaliato, senior managing director with Antares. “With New Mountain’s investment and expertise, W2O has a partner that intersects with their life-science and business services experience and can help fuel their next phase of growth.”

CPPIB Credit Investments Inc. (CPPIB Credit), a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, was also a key financing provider that helped facilitate a seamless transaction.

About Antares

With approximately $24 billion of capital under management and administration as of December 31, 2018, Antares is a private debt credit manager and leading provider of financing solutions for middle-market private equity-backed transactions. In 2018, Antares issued nearly $25 billion in financing commitments to borrowers through its robust suite of products including first lien revolvers, term loans and delayed draw term loans, 2nd lien term loans, unitranche facilities and equity investments. Antares world-class capital markets experts hold relationships with over 400 banks and institutional investors allowing the firm to structure, distribute and trade syndicated loans on behalf of its customers. Since its founding in 1996, Antares has been recognized by industry organizations as a leading provider of middle market private debt, most recently being named the 2018 Lender of the Year by ACG New York. The company maintains offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Toronto. Visit Antares at www.antares.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/antarescapital. Antares Capital is a subsidiary of Antares Holdings LP., collectively (“Antares”).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190708005485/en/