Antares : Supports GreyLion Capital's Acquisition of Metal Era

07/13/2020 | 09:05am EDT

Antares announced today that it served as sole lead arranger and sole lender on $65 million in senior secured credit facilities to support the acquisition of Metal Era by GreyLion Capital.

Founded in 1980 in Waukesha, WI, Metal Era is a manufacturer of high-performance roofing products focused on metal edge and ventilation solutions for commercial, institutional and industrial buildings.

“We appreciate Antares’ speed, flexibility and ability to speak for the full facility size,” said John McKee, Partner at GreyLion Capital. “They showed an impressive ability to commit and close in the midst of the fallout from COVID-19.”

“We are pleased to support GreyLion as they invest in Metal Era, a national leader in an industry with considerable growth potential,” said Michael Hynes, managing director with Antares. “With significant investment in cutting edge automation technology and a strong leadership team, we look forward to the continued growth of Metal Era.”

About Antares

With approximately $27 billion of capital under management and administration as of December 31, 2019, Antares is a private debt credit manager and leading provider of financing solutions for middle-market private equity-backed transactions. In 2019, Antares issued approximately $17 billion in financing commitments to borrowers through its robust suite of products including first lien revolvers, term loans and delayed draw term loans, 2nd lien term loans, unitranche facilities and equity investments. Antares’ world-class capital markets experts hold relationships with more than 400 banks and institutional investors allowing the firm to structure, distribute and trade syndicated loans on behalf of its customers. Since its founding in 1996, Antares has been recognized by industry organizations as a leading provider of middle market private debt. The company maintains offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Toronto. Visit Antares at www.antares.com or follow the company on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/antares-capital-lp. Antares Capital is a subsidiary of Antares Holdings LP (collectively “Antares”).


© Business Wire 2020
