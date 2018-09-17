Antares Supports Quad-C Management’s Acquisition of NJRetina

Antares announced today it is serving as administrative agent and joint lead arranger on $151 million in senior secured credit facilities to support the acquisition of NJRetina by Quad-C Management, Inc. (“Quad-C”).

NJRetina specializes in diagnosing and treating all medical and surgical conditions of the vitreous and retina, serving patients across 16 locations throughout New Jersey.

“Antares has a track record of success in executing transactions within the healthcare sector,” said Frank Winslow, partner with Quad-C. “We appreciate their physician services expertise, as well as the speed and responsiveness they delivered throughout the process.”

“NJRetina is a market leader known for providing its patients with a high quality of care,” said Doug Koch, managing director with Antares. “With Quad-C’s support and an experienced management team, we look forward to NJRetina’s continued growth.”

About Quad-C

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in well-established business services, consumer, general industrial, healthcare, specialty distribution and transportation and logistics companies. In its 25-year history, Quad-C has invested over $2 billion of equity across more than 50 companies. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. www.quadcmanagement.com

About Antares

With more than $20 billion of capital under management and administration, Antares is a private debt credit manager and leading provider of financing solutions for middle-market private equity-backed transactions. In 2017, Antares issued over $21 billion in financing commitments to borrowers through its robust suite of products including first lien revolvers, term loans and delayed draw term loans, 2nd lien term loans, unitranche facilities and equity investments. Antares world-class capital markets experts hold relationships with over 400 banks and institutional investors allowing the firm to structure, distribute and trade syndicated loans on behalf of its customers. Since its founding in 1996, Antares has been recognized by industry organizations as a leading provider of middle market private debt, most recently being named the 2017 Lender of the Year by ACG New York. The company maintains offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Norwalk, CT and Toronto. Visit Antares at www.antares.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/antarescapital. Antares Capital is a subsidiary of Antares Holdings LP., collectively (“Antares”).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005174/en/