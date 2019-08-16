Antelope Ridge Community Featured in Colorado Springs 2019 Parade of Homes

Denver, Colorado, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

YES Communities, one of the nation's largest owners and operators of manufactured housing communities, is celebrating their second year in the Colordo Springs Parade of Homes with the Antelope Ridge Community.

Antelope Ridge is an affordable housing community featuring over 300 modular-built homes. The newly designed model home, Buckhorn II, is built by Champion Homes. The 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home includes features such as, a spacious master suite, gorgeous stainess steel appliances and a 95% high efficiency gas furnace. Priced just under $250,000, the home is the most affordable option in the Parade of Homes. The community amenities include, two outdoor heated pools, a 4,000 square foot clubhouse and 24/7 fitness facility. We are extremely excited to be participating in the 2019 Parade of Homes in order to show the Colorado Springs market all the wonderful homes and amenities that are offered.

Antelope Ridge joins Prairie Greens, located in Fredrick, CO, an additional community proudly owned and operated by YES Communities, as two locations meeting the needs for Colorado residents. YES Communities focuses on providing affordable housing with beautiful communities, resident events, community programs and strong customer service.

YES Communities was established in 2008 by a team of industry veterans that had a vision to operate manufactured home communities that were customer-driven, innovative and where the resident was truly hearing YES to building a community all their own. This vision has manifested into a company that is providing customers with an affordable place to live and a culture that continues to say YES to their residents.

For more details on the Parade of Homes, visit: https://www.springsparade.com/

About YES Communities

YES Communities is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of manufactured housing communities, with 215 communities across 18 states comprising over 56,000 residential home sites. Based in Denver, YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute's "Community Operator of the Year" for the last ten consecutive years. For more information, please visit https://www.yescommunities.com/community/antelope-ridge

