Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Antelope Ridge Community Featured in Colorado Springs 2019 Parade of Homes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 05:10pm EDT

Denver, Colorado, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

YES Communities, one of the nation's largest owners and operators of manufactured housing communities, is celebrating their second year in the Colordo Springs Parade of Homes with the Antelope Ridge Community.

Antelope Ridge is an affordable housing community featuring over 300 modular-built homes. The newly designed model home, Buckhorn II, is built by Champion Homes. The 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home includes features such as, a spacious master suite, gorgeous stainess steel appliances and a 95% high efficiency gas furnace. Priced just under $250,000, the home is the most affordable option in the Parade of Homes. The community amenities include, two outdoor heated pools, a 4,000 square foot clubhouse and 24/7 fitness facility. We are extremely excited to be participating in the 2019 Parade of Homes in order to show the Colorado Springs market all the wonderful homes and amenities that are offered.

Antelope Ridge joins Prairie Greens, located in Fredrick, CO, an additional community proudly owned and operated by YES Communities, as two locations meeting the needs for Colorado residents. YES Communities focuses on providing affordable housing with beautiful communities, resident events, community programs and strong customer service.

YES Communities was established in 2008 by a team of industry veterans that had a vision to operate manufactured home communities that were customer-driven, innovative and where the resident was truly hearing YES to building a community all their own. This vision has manifested into a company that is providing customers with an affordable place to live and a culture that continues to say YES to their residents.

For more details on the Parade of Homes, visit: https://www.springsparade.com/

About YES Communities

YES Communities is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of manufactured housing communities, with 215 communities across 18 states comprising over 56,000 residential home sites.  Based in Denver, YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute's "Community Operator of the Year" for the last ten consecutive years.  For more information, please visit https://www.yescommunities.com/community/antelope-ridge

 

Vanessa Jasinski
YES Communities
720-774-6808
vjasinski@yescommunities.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:07pWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Lower rates could boost housing stocks, but risks remain
RE
06:07pANAPLAN : MBA interns graduate to power the future of Connected Planning
PU
06:07pHit a home run with a new career
GL
06:04pBet on a cool new career at a Colorado mountain casino
GL
06:02pPERRIGO : Sc 13d/a
PU
05:57pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sasol Limited - SSL
GL
05:56pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of SAExploration Holdings, Inc. - SAEX
GL
05:52pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against NetApp, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
05:48pInnocent Man Exonerated of Murder Freed 24 Hours Ago to Receive Donated Dentistry at Liberty Oaks Dental Group
GL
05:48pCBS Finance Chief Faces Tough Job Merging With Viacom
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1D.R. HORTON : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Lower rates could boost housing stocks, but risks remain
2Hit a home run with a new career
3ANAPLAN : MBA interns graduate to power the future of Connected Planning
4PERRIGO COMPANY PLC : PERRIGO : SC 13D/A
5Bet on a cool new career at a Colorado mountain casino

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group