Anterix : SEC Filing (4)

Joint Filer Information
Name: Owl Creek I, L.P.
Address: 640 Fifth Avenue, 20th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10019
Designated Filer: Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.
Issuer & Ticker Symbol: Anterix Inc. [ATEX]
Date of Event Requiring Statement: 03/19/2020
Signature: Owl Creek I, L.P.
|
|
By: Owl Creek Advisors, LLC, its general partner
|
|
By: /s/ Jeffrey A. Altman
|
|
|
|
-----------------------------------------------------------
|
|
Name: Jeffrey A. Altman
|
|
Title: Managing Member
Name: Owl Creek II, L.P.
Address: 640 Fifth Avenue, 20th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10019
Designated Filer: Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.
Issuer & Ticker Symbol: Anterix Inc. [ATEX]
Date of Event Requiring Statement: 03/19/2020
Signature: Owl Creek II, L.P.
|
|
By: Owl Creek Advisors, LLC, its general partner
|
|
By: /s/ Jeffrey A. Altman
|
|
|
|
-----------------------------------------------------------
|
|
Name: Jeffrey A. Altman
|
|
Title: Managing Member
Name: Owl Creek Overseas Master Fund, Ltd.
Address: 89 Nexus Way, 2nd Floor, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, E9, KY1-1205
Designated Filer: Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.
Issuer & Ticker Symbol: Anterix Inc. [ATEX]
Date of Event Requiring Statement: 03/19/2020
Signature: Owl Creek Overseas Master Fund, Ltd.
|
|
By: Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P., its investment manager
|
|
By: Owl Creek GP, L.L.C., its general partner
|
|
By: /s/ Jeffrey A. Altman
|
|
|
|
-----------------------------------------------------------
|
|
Name: Jeffrey A. Altman
|
|
Title: Managing Member
Name: Owl Creek SRI Master Fund, Ltd.
Address: 89 Nexus Way, 2nd Floor, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, E9, KY1-1205
Designated Filer: Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.
Issuer & Ticker Symbol: Anterix Inc. [ATEX]
Date of Event Requiring Statement: 03/19/2020
Signature: Owl Creek SRI Master Fund, Ltd.
|
|
By: Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P., its investment manager
|
|
By: Owl Creek GP, L.L.C., its general partner
|
|
By: /s/ Jeffrey A. Altman
|
|
|
|
-----------------------------------------------------------
|
|
Name: Jeffrey A. Altman
|
|
Title: Managing Member
Name: Owl Creek Credit Opportunities Master Fund, L.P.
Address: 89 Nexus Way, 2nd Floor, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, E9, KY1-1205
Designated Filer: Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.
Issuer & Ticker Symbol: Anterix Inc. [ATEX]
Date of Event Requiring Statement: 03/19/2020
Signature: Owl Creek Credit Opportunities Master Fund, L.P.
|
|
By: Owl Creek Advisors, LLC, its general partner
|
|
By: /s/ Jeffrey A. Altman
|
|
|
|
-----------------------------------------------------------
|
|
Name: Jeffrey A. Altman
|
|
Title: Managing Member
Name: Owl Creek Special Situations Fund, L.P.
Address: 640 Fifth Avenue, 20th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10019
Designated Filer: Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.
Issuer & Ticker Symbol: Anterix Inc. [ATEX]
Date of Event Requiring Statement: 03/19/2020
Signature: Owl Creek Special Situations Fund, L.P.
|
|
By: Owl Creek Advisors, LLC, its general partner
|
|
By: /s/ Jeffrey A. Altman
|
|
|
|
-----------------------------------------------------------
|
|
Name: Jeffrey A. Altman
|
|
Title: Managing Member
Name: Owl Creek Advisors, LLC
Address: 640 Fifth Avenue, 20th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10019
Designated Filer: Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.
Issuer & Ticker Symbol: Anterix Inc. [ATEX]
Date of Event Requiring Statement: 03/19/2020
Signature: Owl Creek Advisors, LLC
|
|
By: /s/ Jeffrey A. Altman
|
|
|
|
-----------------------------------------------------------
|
|
Name: Jeffrey A. Altman
|
|
Title: Managing Member
Name: Jeffrey A. Altman
Address: c/o Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P., 640 Fifth Avenue, 20th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10019
Designated Filer: Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.
Issuer & Ticker Symbol: Anterix Inc. [ATEX]
Date of Event Requiring Statement: 03/19/2020
|
Signature:
|
/s/ Jeffrey A. Altman
|
|
|
|
-----------------------------------------------------------
|
|
Name: Jeffrey A. Altman
