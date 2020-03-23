Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Anterix : SEC Filing (4)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 09:33pm EDT

Joint Filer Information

Name: Owl Creek I, L.P.

Address: 640 Fifth Avenue, 20th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10019

Designated Filer: Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.

Issuer & Ticker Symbol: Anterix Inc. [ATEX]

Date of Event Requiring Statement: 03/19/2020

Signature: Owl Creek I, L.P.

By: Owl Creek Advisors, LLC, its general partner
By: /s/ Jeffrey A. Altman
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name: Jeffrey A. Altman
Title: Managing Member

Name: Owl Creek II, L.P.

Address: 640 Fifth Avenue, 20th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10019

Designated Filer: Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.

Issuer & Ticker Symbol: Anterix Inc. [ATEX]

Date of Event Requiring Statement: 03/19/2020

Signature: Owl Creek II, L.P.

By: Owl Creek Advisors, LLC, its general partner
By: /s/ Jeffrey A. Altman
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name: Jeffrey A. Altman
Title: Managing Member

Name: Owl Creek Overseas Master Fund, Ltd.

Address: 89 Nexus Way, 2nd Floor, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, E9, KY1-1205

Designated Filer: Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.

Issuer & Ticker Symbol: Anterix Inc. [ATEX]

Date of Event Requiring Statement: 03/19/2020

Signature: Owl Creek Overseas Master Fund, Ltd.

By: Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P., its investment manager
By: Owl Creek GP, L.L.C., its general partner
By: /s/ Jeffrey A. Altman
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name: Jeffrey A. Altman
Title: Managing Member

Name: Owl Creek SRI Master Fund, Ltd.

Address: 89 Nexus Way, 2nd Floor, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, E9, KY1-1205

Designated Filer: Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.

Issuer & Ticker Symbol: Anterix Inc. [ATEX]

Date of Event Requiring Statement: 03/19/2020

Signature: Owl Creek SRI Master Fund, Ltd.

By: Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P., its investment manager
By: Owl Creek GP, L.L.C., its general partner
By: /s/ Jeffrey A. Altman
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name: Jeffrey A. Altman
Title: Managing Member

Name: Owl Creek Credit Opportunities Master Fund, L.P.

Address: 89 Nexus Way, 2nd Floor, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, E9, KY1-1205

Designated Filer: Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.

Issuer & Ticker Symbol: Anterix Inc. [ATEX]

Date of Event Requiring Statement: 03/19/2020

Signature: Owl Creek Credit Opportunities Master Fund, L.P.

By: Owl Creek Advisors, LLC, its general partner
By: /s/ Jeffrey A. Altman
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name: Jeffrey A. Altman
Title: Managing Member

Name: Owl Creek Special Situations Fund, L.P.

Address: 640 Fifth Avenue, 20th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10019

Designated Filer: Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.

Issuer & Ticker Symbol: Anterix Inc. [ATEX]

Date of Event Requiring Statement: 03/19/2020

Signature: Owl Creek Special Situations Fund, L.P.

By: Owl Creek Advisors, LLC, its general partner
By: /s/ Jeffrey A. Altman
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name: Jeffrey A. Altman
Title: Managing Member

Name: Owl Creek Advisors, LLC

Address: 640 Fifth Avenue, 20th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10019

Designated Filer: Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.

Issuer & Ticker Symbol: Anterix Inc. [ATEX]

Date of Event Requiring Statement: 03/19/2020

Signature: Owl Creek Advisors, LLC

By: /s/ Jeffrey A. Altman
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name: Jeffrey A. Altman
Title: Managing Member

Name: Jeffrey A. Altman

Address: c/o Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P., 640 Fifth Avenue, 20th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10019

Designated Filer: Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.

Issuer & Ticker Symbol: Anterix Inc. [ATEX]

Date of Event Requiring Statement: 03/19/2020

Signature: /s/ Jeffrey A. Altman
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name: Jeffrey A. Altman

Disclaimer

Anterix Inc. published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 01:32:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:53pGALP ENERGIA : Annual General Meeting 2020 and Integrated Report 2019
PU
09:53pIONEER : Provides Update Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
09:53pMK RESTAURANT PUBLIC : Notification of the cancellation of the Company's 2020 official holidays
PU
09:53pAVZ MINERALS : Positive Heavy Mineral Tin and Tantalum Recovery Test Work Results
PU
09:53pPENDAL : PDL Business Update at J.P. Morgan Conference
PU
09:53pURGENT : Toyota, NTT to sign capital tie-up over "smart city" project
AQ
09:48pPharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
RE
09:47pCEL SCI : Announces Bought Deal Offering
BU
09:40pSEC Provides Temporary Additional Flexibility to Registered Investment Companies Affected by Coronavirus
NE
09:38pIMPORTANT : Magellan Global Equities Fund Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : WTI : Crude oil futures rise, but support seen weak
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Air's 'greatest challenge' prompts cuts affecting 10,000 sta..
3RIO TINTO GROUP : RIO TINTO : Virus-control measures to hit Rio Tinto operations in South Africa, Canada
4House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
5CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC. : CytomX Therapeutics and Astellas Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop Probo..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group