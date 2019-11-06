Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Antero Midstream Corporation : Announces Pricing of Secondary Common Stock Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 09:30pm EST

DENVER, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) ("Antero Midstream" or the "Company") announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 25,965,437 shares of common stock by certain affiliates of Warburg Pincus and certain investment funds managed by Yorktown Partners LLC. The underwriter intends to offer the shares from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. The gross proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders are expected to be approximately $171 million. Antero Midstream is not selling any shares of common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds therefrom.

Antero Midstream Logo (PRNewsfoto/Antero Midstream)

Barclays Capital Inc. is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering. The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement. When available, a copy of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectuses may be obtained from Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, (888) 603-5847.

This offering is made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed by Antero Midstream with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful without registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Antero Midstream Corporation is a Delaware corporation that owns, operates and develops midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets located in West Virginia and Ohio, as well as integrated water assets that primarily service Antero Resources Corporation's properties.

For more information, contact Michael Kennedy — CFO of Antero Midstream Corporation, at (303) 357-6782 or mkennedy@anteroresources.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antero-midstream-corporation-announces-pricing-of-secondary-common-stock-offering-300953444.html

SOURCE Antero Midstream Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:51pKahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Baxter International Inc. - BAX
BU
10:51pKahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Grubhub Inc. - GRUB
BU
10:51pKahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Twitter, Inc. - TWTR
BU
10:50pSHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS ADTN, CC, OSTK, RUHN INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:50pSHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS INFY, IRBT, TEUM, UNIT INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:50pSHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS MO, MTCH, SDC, WTRH INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:50pSHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS CVET, PUMP, SEE, SNDL INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:50pSHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS FTCH, GNLN, OLLI, VRAY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:45pargenx raises $484 million in gross proceeds in a global offering
GL
10:40pSELECT ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Operational Updates
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group