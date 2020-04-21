Anthem Blue Cross : Donations to Feeding America and United Way Continue Supporting COVID-19 Relief in California

Recent donations add up to nearly $4 million in funding committed by Anthem Blue Cross and its Foundation to help Californians hit hardest by the COVID-19 health crisis.

As part of its continued commitment to improving lives and communities, Anthem Blue Cross today announced $200,000 in new donations to United Way and Feeding America, two organizations that are crucial frontline responders to the coronavirus pandemic in California. Funds will be cascaded to food banks, shelters and other resource centers across the state that are helping struggling individuals and families access necessities amid the pandemic.

These latest contributions are part of a $4 million commitment recently made by Anthem Blue Cross and its Foundation to support COVID-19 relief efforts across California. Approximately $1.5 million is already in use, supporting local communities and families as they respond to the challenges of COVID-19. The rest is expected to be distributed in the coming weeks to continue addressing emerging needs, including:

Food requirements

Human services and basic needs

PPE/medical supplies

Education and technology

Essential worker supports

Social and emotional wellness (i.e., isolation, domestic abuse, child abuse, etc.)

“We are facing an unprecedented moment in our state’s history, and Anthem Blue Cross is stepping up to support our partners on the frontlines,” said Dr. Barsam Kasravi, Anthem Blue Cross President, Medi-Cal. “We have longstanding relationships with both Feeding America and United Way, and we are proud to stand beside them as they quickly address the evolving challenges faced by our communities during this time of need.”

Anthem Blue Cross’s $100,000 contribution to the Feeding America COVID -19 Response Fund is helping Feeding America’s network of 17 food banks throughout California to secure resources, meet increased demand and implement extra social distancing precautions as they continue to serve the most vulnerable members of the community. This includes families dealing with school closures, those experiencing job disruptions, the elderly and disabled, people with low-incomes, those struggling with homelessness and other challenges.

Anthem Blue Cross’s $100,000 contribution to the United Way’s COVID-19 Response Fund is supporting California’s low income and vulnerable populations by ensuring families stay fed and housed amid the economic shutdown. Contributions are being used to provide food assistance, cash to pay for necessities such as rent and utilities, and even broadband access to help school children continue their education from home. Funds are also supporting the United Way’s 2-1-1 programs, which connect people with needed resources and supports. Additionally, the fund is helping many of the state’s agricultural workers, many of whom are undocumented and not eligible for federal financial relief or other resources to support their families.

“We are committed to helping our communities manage through the challenges presented by COVID-19 and will continue to work with our community partners to determine where additional support may be needed,” said Beth Andersen, Anthem Blue Cross President, Commercial Plans.

Over the past few weeks, Anthem Blue Cross has also delivered thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer, soap sheets, tote bags to aid food and supply distributions, and other resources across California communities. It has also helped care providers, homeless outreach organizations and community resource groups access telehealth tools, digital thermometers, medical spoons and other needed items.

The Anthem Blue Cross Foundation also continues to work with partners such as the American Red Cross, Americares, Direct Relief and numerous others, to ensure access to emergency assistance for individuals and families, personal protective equipment and training for health workers on the frontlines, and food for kids and families affected by layoffs and school closures across the state. Additionally, in observance of National Volunteer Month in April, the Anthem Blue Cross Foundation is doubling its matching contributions to $2 for every $1 donated by Anthem’s 70,000 associates across the country, as well as doubling Anthem associate volunteer credits to $20 per hour, which associates can earn and donate to the nonprofit of their choice.

About Anthem Blue Cross

Anthem Blue Cross has been serving the health insurance needs of California residents since 1937. Anthem Blue Cross, together with its branded affiliates, provides health care services to more than 8.2 million health plan members in California, including a broad network of more than 65,000 providers. Offering a full continuum of product and coverage options, Anthem Blue Cross provides customers with unparalleled choice and flexibility in meeting their health plan needs. These options are continually fine-tuned to enhance and ensure access to affordable, quality health care. Anthem, with its strong track record for innovation, focuses on progressive products and services designed to improve the health status of all Californians. Unique offerings available in the individual, small group, large group, senior and Medi-Cal markets include a full range of integrated medical and specialty products. Anthem Blue Cross is the trade name of Blue Cross of California. Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company are independent licensees of the Blue Cross Association. To learn more, visit www.anthem.com/ca. Also, follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/anthemBC_News or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AnthemBlueCrossMediCal.

About Anthem Blue Cross Foundation

Through charitable grant making, the Anthem Blue Cross Foundation LLC, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Association promotes Anthem Blue Cross’s commitment to improving lives and communities. Through strategic partnerships and programs, the Foundation addresses the social drivers that will help create a healthier generation of Americans in communities that the company serves. The Foundation focuses its funding on critical initiatives that make up its Healthy Generations Program, a multi-generational initiative that targets: maternal health, diabetes prevention, cancer prevention, heart health and healthy, active lifestyles, behavioral health efforts and programs that benefit people with disabilities. The Foundation also coordinates the company’s year-round Dollars for Dollars program, which provides a 100 percent match of associates’ donations, as well as its Volunteer Time Off and Dollars for Doers community service programs. ®ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. The Blue Cross names and symbol are registered marks of the Blue Cross Association. To learn more about the Anthem Blue Cross Foundation, please visit http://www.anthem.foundation and its blog at https://medium.com/anthemfoundation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005227/en/