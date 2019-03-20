Log in
Anthem Blue Cross : Joins AI for Health Affiliation Program as Initial Founding Member

03/20/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Collaboration is Focused on Researching and Developing AI Technologies to Address Critical Issues in Healthcare

Anthem Blue Cross announced today that they are joining the AI for Health Affiliation program as the initial Founding Member. Artificial Intelligence for Health (AIHealth) is a corporate affiliates program within the Stanford Department of Computer Science. This collaboration will utilize healthcare data to develop unbiased, explainable AI algorithms to improve the efficiency, value and delivery of healthcare for Anthem Blue Cross and affiliated health plans in Colorado, Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, Ohio, Virginia and Wisconsin.

“We are very pleased to collaborate with Stanford researchers in this work,” said Rajeev Ronanki, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, Anthem, Inc. “At Anthem we realize the importance of collaboration in advancing AI technologies to create a better healthcare experience for all Americans. When a consumer or his/her family is sick, understanding insurance and financial liability should be least of their concerns, the focus should be on getting the needed treatment. AIHealth will build tools and technologies that will help make it easier for the consumer to understand their options and make an informed decision.”

Anthem Blue Cross will collaborate with Stanford to fund research on how artificial intelligence algorithms and systems can advance healthcare administration, healthcare delivery, and wellness. Advancements in Patient Literacy, Patient Engagement and Healthcare transparency have been identified as the first areas to be addressed through this relationship. Exploring these initial topics is an important step in Anthem Blue Cross and its affiliated companies creating solutions to simplify healthcare for consumers.

About Anthem Blue Cross

Anthem Blue Cross is the trade name of Blue Cross of California. Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company are independent licensees of the Blue Cross Association. ® ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. The Blue Cross names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross Association. Also follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/AnthemBC_News or Twitter.com/AnthemBlueCross, on Facebook at Facebook.com/AnthemBlueCrossCA.


© Business Wire 2019
