Anthem Blue Cross : Joins AI for Health Affiliation Program as Initial Founding Member

Anthem Blue Cross announced today that they are joining the AI for
Health Affiliation program as the initial Founding Member. Artificial
Intelligence for Health (AIHealth) is a corporate affiliates program
within the Stanford Department of Computer Science. This collaboration
will utilize healthcare data to develop unbiased, explainable AI
algorithms to improve the efficiency, value and delivery of healthcare
for Anthem Blue Cross and affiliated health plans in Colorado,
Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire,
Ohio, Virginia and Wisconsin.
“We are very pleased to collaborate with Stanford researchers in this
work,” said Rajeev Ronanki, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital
Officer, Anthem, Inc. “At Anthem we realize the importance of
collaboration in advancing AI technologies to create a better healthcare
experience for all Americans. When a consumer or his/her family is sick,
understanding insurance and financial liability should be least of their
concerns, the focus should be on getting the needed treatment. AIHealth
will build tools and technologies that will help make it easier for the
consumer to understand their options and make an informed decision.”
Anthem Blue Cross will collaborate with Stanford to fund research on how
artificial intelligence algorithms and systems can advance healthcare
administration, healthcare delivery, and wellness. Advancements in
Patient Literacy, Patient Engagement and Healthcare transparency have
been identified as the first areas to be addressed through this
relationship. Exploring these initial topics is an important step in
Anthem Blue Cross and its affiliated companies creating solutions to
simplify healthcare for consumers.
About Anthem Blue Cross
Anthem Blue Cross is the trade name of Blue Cross of California. Anthem
Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company are
independent licensees of the Blue Cross Association. ® ANTHEM is a
registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. The Blue Cross
names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross Association.
Also follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/AnthemBC_News
or Twitter.com/AnthemBlueCross,
on Facebook at Facebook.com/AnthemBlueCrossCA.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005451/en/