Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Adds Indiana University Health to Its Medicare Advantage HMO Provider Network

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Indiana (Anthem) is committed to increasing consumer access to high-quality, affordable healthcare. As part of this commitment, Anthem announced today that it added Indiana University Health (IU Health) to its preferred list of care providers for its Medicare Advantage HMO and DSNP plans. Effective June 1, 2019, IU Health’s care providers are considered in-network for these health plans, resulting in lower out-of-pocket costs for consumers compared to seeing a care provider outside of Anthem’s network. IU Health is already in-network for Anthem’s Medicare Advantage PPO plan.

“Anthem strives to give our Medicare Advantage consumers easier access to healthcare services that align with our whole-person approach to care, and the addition of IU Health to our HMO and DSNP networks is consistent with that goal,” said David McNichols, President of Anthem’s Central Medicare Region. “We look forward to working with IU Health and its care providers to help Medicare-eligible individuals lead healthier lives.”

Indiana University Health is one of the largest networks of physicians in the state of Indiana and gives consumers access to leading-edge medicine and treatment options that are available first, and often only, at IU Health. Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, with dozens of facilities statewide, IU Health is a regional leader in providing the right healthcare when and where it’s needed.

Anthem currently offers a number of health plans that meet the needs of individuals eligible for Medicare. These plans are Anthem MediBlue Plus (HMO), Anthem MediBlue Dual Advantage (HMO SNP), Anthem MediBlue Extra (HMO), Anthem MediBlue Access (PPO), Anthem MediBlue Access Plus (PPO), and Anthem MediBlue Access Basic (RPPO).

Some consumers are eligible to enroll in a Medicare plan today. These individuals include those who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid benefits; consumers who qualify for a special enrollment period, such as those who recently moved; or individuals who are turning 65 and newly eligible for Medicare.

For more information regarding Anthem’s Medicare plans and/or care providers, such as IU Health, consumers can call (855) 866-4242 (TTY:711), which is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 1 to Sept. 30; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, Oct. 1 to March 31. Consumers can also visit the company’s online store at https://shop.anthem.com/medicare.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is an HMO DSNP plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the Indiana Medicaid program. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is an LPPO plan with a Medicare contract. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is an RPPO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield depends on contract renewal. This information is not a complete description of benefits. Contact the plan for more information. We do not discriminate, exclude people, or treat them differently on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability in our health programs and activities. 注意：如果您使用繁體中文，您可以免費獲得語言援助服務。請致電1-888-230-7338（TTY：711）。 ATENCIÓN: Si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-888-230-7338 (TTY: 711). This plan is available to anyone who has both Medical Assistance from the State and Medicare. Other providers are available in our network.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

