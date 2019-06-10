Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Adds Indiana University Health to Its Medicare Advantage HMO Provider Network

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Indiana (Anthem) is committed to
increasing consumer access to high-quality, affordable healthcare. As
part of this commitment, Anthem announced today that it added Indiana
University Health (IU Health) to its preferred list of care providers
for its Medicare Advantage HMO and DSNP plans. Effective June 1, 2019,
IU Health’s care providers are considered in-network for these health
plans, resulting in lower out-of-pocket costs for consumers compared to
seeing a care provider outside of Anthem’s network. IU Health is already
in-network for Anthem’s Medicare Advantage PPO plan.
“Anthem strives to give our Medicare Advantage consumers easier access
to healthcare services that align with our whole-person approach to
care, and the addition of IU Health to our HMO and DSNP networks is
consistent with that goal,” said David McNichols, President of Anthem’s
Central Medicare Region. “We look forward to working with IU Health and
its care providers to help Medicare-eligible individuals lead healthier
lives.”
Indiana University Health is one of the largest networks of physicians
in the state of Indiana and gives consumers access to leading-edge
medicine and treatment options that are available first, and often only,
at IU Health. Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, with dozens of facilities
statewide, IU Health is a regional leader in providing the right
healthcare when and where it’s needed.
Anthem currently offers a number of health plans that meet the needs of
individuals eligible for Medicare. These plans are Anthem MediBlue
Plus (HMO), Anthem MediBlue Dual Advantage (HMO SNP), Anthem MediBlue
Extra (HMO), Anthem MediBlue Access (PPO), Anthem MediBlue Access Plus
(PPO), and Anthem MediBlue Access Basic (RPPO).
Some consumers are eligible to enroll in a Medicare plan today. These
individuals include those who are eligible for both Medicare and
Medicaid benefits; consumers who qualify for a special enrollment
period, such as those who recently moved; or individuals who are turning
65 and newly eligible for Medicare.
For more information regarding Anthem’s Medicare plans and/or care
providers, such as IU Health, consumers can call (855) 866-4242
(TTY:711), which is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday,
April 1 to Sept. 30; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, Oct. 1 to
March 31. Consumers can also visit the company’s online store at https://shop.anthem.com/medicare.
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is an HMO plan with a Medicare
contract. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is an HMO DSNP plan with a
Medicare contract and a contract with the Indiana Medicaid program.
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is an LPPO plan with a Medicare
contract. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is an RPPO plan with a
Medicare contract. Enrollment in Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield
depends on contract renewal. This information is not a complete
description of benefits. Contact the plan for more information. We do
not discriminate, exclude people, or treat them differently on the basis
of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability in our health
programs and activities.
注意：如果您使用繁體中文，您可以免費獲得語言援助服務。請致電1-888-230-7338（TTY：711）。 ATENCIÓN: Si
habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia
lingüística. Llame al 1-888-230-7338 (TTY: 711). This plan is available
to anyone who has both Medical Assistance from the State and Medicare.
Other providers are available in our network.
