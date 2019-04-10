Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield : Foundation and Virginia's Community Colleges Partner to Fight Student Hunger

A $100,000 grant from the Anthem
Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation will allow more than a dozen
rural Virginia community colleges to expand food emergency offerings to
students, including the creation of three new programs, to address the
growing issue of food insecurity on campus. The announcement of the
grant and expanded student support was made in Roanoke during an annual
faculty conference for Virginia’s Community Colleges.
This significant grant is part of Anthem’s continuing commitment to
addressing Social
Determinants of Health, such as food insecurity, as part of its
commitment to improving the lives of the people in the communities it
serves. According to a Government
Accountability Office (GAO) report released in January 2019,
estimates of food insecurity among college students ranged from 9
percent to more than 50 percent, but food insecurity hits students
hardest on community college campuses. Virginia’s
Community Colleges are working with community partners, such as
Anthem, to eliminate barriers to academic attainment and more
importantly, better long-term health outcomes.
“Anthem’s mission is to improve lives and communities and to make
healthcare simpler. To help us accomplish this we work with local
organizations to develop community-specific approaches that remove
barriers and improve health,” said Jennie Reynolds, president, Anthem’s
Virginia Medicaid Plan. “Food insecurity is associated with some of
the most serious and costly chronic health problems, and it’s important
we continue to identify ways to address this serious issue in our
communities where help is needed and can be readily accessed. That is
why we are excited about this unique partnership with Virginia’s
Community Colleges, which allows us to not only address this critical
issue, but also helps to bring greater awareness to the problem of
hunger on campus.”
The Anthem
Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation’s $100,000 grant will help
expand 11 existing food pantries on rural community college campuses,
and allow three campuses to open pantries benefitting more students and
their families. Currently, 32,563 enrolled students and their families
have access to food emergency programs at the 11 rural colleges. Based
on current enrollment data, this support will allow another 8,658
families to access food emergency programs.
“Student success is not just a matter of what occurs inside a
classroom,” said Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s
Community Colleges. “Being hungry, uncertainty over where you are
sleeping tonight – these are real world challenges for many of our
students, who need our help. This grant is an important step as we
continue to seek partners and resources to help students address the
social challenges that threaten college dreams.”
Community colleges that will benefit from the grant include:
-
Blue
Ridge Community College, Weyers Cave;
-
Dabney
S. Lancaster Community College, Clifton Forge;
-
Danville
Community College;
-
Eastern
Shore Community College, Melfa;
-
Lord
Fairfax Community College, Winchester;
-
Mountain
Empire Community College, Big Stone Gap;
-
New
River Community College, Dublin;
-
Patrick
Henry Community College, Martinsville;
-
Paul
D. Camp Community College, Franklin;
-
Rappahannock
Community College, Warsaw;
-
Southside
Community College, Alberta;
-
Southwest
Virginia Community College, Richlands;
-
Virginia
Highlands Community College, Abingdon; and
-
Wytheville
Community College.
About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation
Through charitable grant making, the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue
Shield Foundation LLC, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and
Blue Shield Association, promotes Anthem’s inherent commitment to
enhance the health and well-being of individuals and families in
communities that Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield serves. The
Foundation focuses its funding on strategic initiatives that make up its
Healthy Generations Program, a multi-generational initiative that
targets: maternal health, diabetes prevention, cancer prevention, heart
health and healthy, active lifestyles, behavioral health efforts and
programs that benefit people with disabilities. The Foundation also
coordinates the company’s year-round Dollars for Dollars program which
provides a 100 percent match of associates’ donations, as well as its
Volunteer Time Off and Dollars for Doers community service programs. ®ANTHEM
is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. The Blue
Cross and Blue Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue
Cross and Blue Shield Association.
About the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education
(VFCCE): The Virginia Foundation for Community College Education
(VFCCE) is the supporting arm of Virginia’s 23 community colleges. The
VFCCE works to broaden educational access, support student success, and
provide innovative solutions to workforce needs. Our mission is
“providing access to education to all Virginians,” with a focus on
expanding access and programs for underserved populations. To
ensure access to high quality, affordable education, the VFCCE provides
statewide leadership in raising funds for community college education,
supplementing and supporting the activities of the 23 individual
colleges, and securing support for major system-wide initiatives that
could not be undertaken by any single college. For more information,
please visit www.vfcce.org.
About Virginia’s Community Colleges: Since 1966,
Virginia’s Community Colleges have given everyone the opportunity to
learn and develop the right skills so lives and communities are
strengthened. By making higher education and workforce training
available in every part of Virginia, we elevate all of Virginia.
Together, Virginia’s Community Colleges serve more than 241,000 students
each year. For more information, please visit www.vccs.edu.
