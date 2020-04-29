Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Anthem sees more people opting for govt plans as coronavirus hammers job market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 09:29pm EDT
The logo for health insurance provider, Anthem, is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York

By Manojna Maddipatla and Vishwadha Chander

Anthem Inc said on Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic could trigger a big shift in business mix and push more people into Medicaid or Obamacare health plans from employer-sponsored ones due to job losses across industries.

Employer-sponsored health plans are more lucrative for insurance companies and a drop in enrollments can hammer their profits and squeeze margins.

"Thus far, we have seen a slight uptick in the Medicaid enrollment as a result of states temporarily suspending reverification efforts and limited changes in our commercial business," Chief Financial Officer John Gallina said on a post-earnings call.

"As time goes on, we expect a more significant shift of commercial group members to the Medicaid and the ACA marketplace."

Anthem has reduced its reliance on commercial and individual customers since the 2008 financial crisis by bulking up its government business and launching a new pharmacy benefits management (PBM) unit, which together account for about 75% of its revenue.

The company also reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue as it benefited from the launch of PBM unit IngenioRx and maintained its full-year profit forecast, sending its shares up more than 2%.

"This is the biggest positive takeaway from the quarter, as we were somewhat more concerned about the outlook for health insurers which get a large share of their revenue from employer-sponsored plans," Cowen analyst Charles Rhyee said.

"We think Anthem's results should reassure investors and provide positive readthrough for Cigna which reports tomorrow."

Anthem rivals including UnitedHealth Group Inc and Centene Corp have also backed their full-year profit forecasts.

The company, however, warned of uncertainties around the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and withdrew its forecast for some key performance metrics such as benefit expense ratio and suspended share buybacks to enhance its cash position.

The ratio - a measure of premiums paid out for medical services - improved to 84.2% in the latest three months from 84.4% a year earlier and the company expects it to fall below historical levels in the second quarter as many Americans delay their elective procedures due to the outbreak.

For the first quarter, the company reported adjusted profit in line with estimates of $6.48 per share.

Total revenue rose to $29.62 billion, beating estimates of $28.6 billion.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:52pChina Nonmanufacturing PMI Rises to 3-Month High, Boosted by Construction
DJ
09:45pChina Factory Activity Gauge Slipped in April
DJ
09:43pChina's factory activity expands for second month, but slump in export orders deepens
RE
09:39pTyson Foods temporarily pauses operations at beef facility in Dakota City
RE
09:38pFSC MEDIA RELEASE : Australia managed funds world leading despite inferior tax and regulation pdf
PU
09:31pEXCLUSIVE : Amazon turns to Chinese firm on U.S. blacklist to meet thermal camera needs
RE
09:29pAnthem sees more people opting for govt plans as coronavirus hammers job market
RE
09:27pEXCLUSIVE : Chesapeake Energy preparing bankruptcy filing
RE
09:20pU.S. Coronavirus Deaths Top 60,000 as New Data Show Economic Toll--12th Update
DJ
09:17pJapan's parliament to pass $241 billion extra budget to combat pandemic fallout
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams
2FACEBOOK : Facebook sees 'signs of stability' in ad spending after coronavirus drop
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : TOYOTA MOTOR : Volkswagen, Toyota delay U.S. production restart, citing supplier co..
4AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : 2020 Half Year ESG Target Update
5Asian stocks set to track U.S. gains as virus treatment hopes lift confidence

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group