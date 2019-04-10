AnthemGold Announces Launch of Its Gold-Backed Asset Token AGLD

AnthemGold, Inc., a Texas-based blockchain company, is excited to
announce the launch of its gold-backed asset token “AGLD” today.
AnthemGold CEO Anthem Hayek Blanchard states, “This historic launch
today is the result of years of hard work, commitment, teamwork,
patience, persistence, and incredible support from the blockchain and
gold communities. AGLD is the 1st gold stablecoin available to U.S.
citizens and residents and the 1st to be offered to U.S. citizens and
residents of select states. Our mission is to increase freedom of wealth
movement globally, especially to those most in need, by merging the
oldest form of monetary value — gold — with the newest form of monetary
value, cryptocurrency and blockchain.”
AnthemGold is a cost effective and secure way to buy, own, and utilize
physical gold electronically. Each AGLD is backed by one gram of gold,
and each token represents direct ownership of physical gold bullion held
in the form of fully-allocated, segregated London Bullion Market
Association (LBMA) Good Delivery bars within the highly-secure Anthem
Bunker storage facility. The gold kilo bars are all verified by X-ray
spectrometer and bar inventory log, complete with X-ray and photo
images. This is all saved in an indisputable format using Hercules
supply chain protocol, before being added to the AnthemGold bar
inventory.
“Today is an historic event that we believe will be world changing,”
says Logan Golema, AnthemGold’s CTO. “People affected around the world
by crippling currency regimes will now have a solid option they can turn
to as an instantly useable store of value.”
For more information, please visit AnthemGold’s website: AnthemGold.com.
About AnthemGold, Inc.
