AnthemGold, Inc. : Announces New Advisor

AnthemGold, Inc.’s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of
Benjamin Katz as its Advisor. “Ben has a proven record of taking
companies like AnthemGold (www.anthemgold.com)
to the next level,” President Cynthia Blanchard says. “We’re confident
he’ll be instrumental in accelerating our company’s growth.”
Prior to joining AnthemGold, Katz was founder and CEO of CARD.com.
During his 2012-2016 tenure, Katz raised $20 million of equity to fuel
growth, recruited and led 100 team members team and signed over 100
brand partnerships, including Nissan, Sesame Street and the NFL Players
Association. CARD.com banks over 200,000 active customers who deposit
billions of dollars annually.
From 2011 through 2012, Katz served as Senior Director at Green Dot
Corporation (NASDAQ: GDOT), the world's largest prepaid debit card and
Walmart MoneyCard issuer.
Katz began his career at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, and
later was an Associate at Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) in their New
York-based Financial Sponsors Group.
Katz holds an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of
Pennsylvania, where, as a rising senior, he became a member of the
BS/MBA submatriculation program.
AnthemGold, Inc. CEO Anthem Blanchard says, “Ben will be instrumental in
the development of our strategic goals. Through his stewardship, we’re
confident AnthemGold’s crypto asset token (AGLD), whose gold bar
inventory provenance is verified through Hercules supply chain protocol (https://herc.one),
will be a major market leader in this space.”
Katz says, “AnthemGold has the most trustworthy and transparent token, a
perfect alternative to fiat-backed ‘stable’ tokens, where accounting is
murky. AGLD is backed by physical gold -- the ultimate reserve currency
-- tracked by a distributed ledger and deliverable on demand.”
About AnthemGold, Inc.
AnthemGold offers a new, cost-effective, convenient and secure way to
buy, own, and utilize physical gold electronically. Its
blockchain-powered crypto token/digital asset AGLD provides one of the
lowest cost and flexible forms of direct gold ownership. Each AGLD is
backed by one gram of gold, and each token represents direct ownership
of physical gold bullion held in the form of fully-allocated, segregated
London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Good Delivery bars within the
highly-secure Anthem Bunker storage facility.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005356/en/