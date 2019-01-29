AnthemGold, Inc. : Announces New Advisor

AnthemGold, Inc.’s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Benjamin Katz as its Advisor. “Ben has a proven record of taking companies like AnthemGold (www.anthemgold.com) to the next level,” President Cynthia Blanchard says. “We’re confident he’ll be instrumental in accelerating our company’s growth.”

Prior to joining AnthemGold, Katz was founder and CEO of CARD.com. During his 2012-2016 tenure, Katz raised $20 million of equity to fuel growth, recruited and led 100 team members team and signed over 100 brand partnerships, including Nissan, Sesame Street and the NFL Players Association. CARD.com banks over 200,000 active customers who deposit billions of dollars annually.

From 2011 through 2012, Katz served as Senior Director at Green Dot Corporation (NASDAQ: GDOT), the world's largest prepaid debit card and Walmart MoneyCard issuer.

Katz began his career at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, and later was an Associate at Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) in their New York-based Financial Sponsors Group.

Katz holds an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where, as a rising senior, he became a member of the BS/MBA submatriculation program.

AnthemGold, Inc. CEO Anthem Blanchard says, “Ben will be instrumental in the development of our strategic goals. Through his stewardship, we’re confident AnthemGold’s crypto asset token (AGLD), whose gold bar inventory provenance is verified through Hercules supply chain protocol (https://herc.one), will be a major market leader in this space.”

Katz says, “AnthemGold has the most trustworthy and transparent token, a perfect alternative to fiat-backed ‘stable’ tokens, where accounting is murky. AGLD is backed by physical gold -- the ultimate reserve currency -- tracked by a distributed ledger and deliverable on demand.”

About AnthemGold, Inc.

AnthemGold offers a new, cost-effective, convenient and secure way to buy, own, and utilize physical gold electronically. Its blockchain-powered crypto token/digital asset AGLD provides one of the lowest cost and flexible forms of direct gold ownership. Each AGLD is backed by one gram of gold, and each token represents direct ownership of physical gold bullion held in the form of fully-allocated, segregated London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Good Delivery bars within the highly-secure Anthem Bunker storage facility.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005356/en/