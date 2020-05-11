Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Anthony D. Wilbon, Ph.D., Appointed Dean of Howard University School of Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard University has appointed Anthony D. Wilbon, Ph.D., PMP as the dean of the Howard University School of Business. Wilbon has served in positions of increasing responsibility at Howard University School of Business since 2011 and most recently served as associate dean of Academic Affairs and Administration. Wilbon will become the fourth dean, succeeding Barron H. Harvey, Ph.D., who announced plans to retire from the position last year.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony D. Wilbon, Ph.D., PMP as the dean of the School of Business," said President Wayne A. I. Frederick. "As an administrator in the School of Business, Dr. Wilbon has performed admirably, and gained the trust and confidence of faculty, students, and staff alike. He is a respected educator and academic professional who serves our students and the University with passion. I am confident that he will bring this same commitment to his new role as dean of the School of Business."

As associate dean of Academic Affairs and Administration, Wilbon was responsible for translating the University and School strategic framework into an actionable and measurable plan, directing personnel management, overseeing budgets, assisting in fundraising, managing the school's technology infrastructure, and more. In 2018, he successfully coordinated the process for the School of Business AACSB re-accreditation for both the overall School of Business and the Department of Accounting. He also led the design and implementation of the Bloomberg Finance Lab, working across project stakeholders, including the alumni sponsor and Bloomberg Corporation, to ensure a successful launch. Wilbon also managed and coordinated the Howard University School of Business Executive Lecture Series, securing CEOs from Fortune 500 corporations, major sports league executives, and leaders of major organizations as speakers, and initiated the Entrepreneurship and Non-Profit Executive Lecture Series.

"I am honored and privileged to be chosen as the fourth dean of the Howard University School of Business," said Wilbon. "We face a world with constantly evolving environmental challenges and higher education must transform itself to incorporate broader collaborations, dynamic curriculum, innovative pedagogy, and more engaging scholarly research. As an alum of Howard's MBA program, I have a vested interest in seeing us expand our strategic position as we continue to be an important contributor to business education in the global community."

Prior to joining Howard University, Wilbon was an associate professor at Morgan State University where he also served as principal investigator of the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration-funded Environmental Cooperative Science Center in collaboration with Florida A&M University. He also served as a senior information technology analyst with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and a senior management consultant with Booz-Allen and Hamilton, Inc.

Wilbon has more than 50 peer-reviewed publications, reports to Federal Agencies, and Technical Reports, as well as a published book. As a researcher and principal investigator, he has led teams that have generated several million dollars in research and contract funds. He has also served on numerous departmental, school, university, state, and national committees and organizations, including his current service as associate editor of the Engineering Management Journal.

A respected academician, Wilbon completed his bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering at Michigan State University, a master of business administration degree at Howard University School of Business, and a doctor of philosophy degree at George Washington University in Management of Science, Technology and Innovation. He is also the recipient of a Fulbright International Education Administrators Award (France), and has professional certification as a Project Management Professional (PMP®), and Six Sigma Green Belt Certification.

"As the School of Business celebrates its 50th anniversary, we are poised to leverage the historical uniqueness of Howard University by expanding our programs through new innovations in management education," said Wilbon. "I look forward to the challenge of leading our faculty, staff and students to greater ascension in thought leadership and societal impact." 

http://www.howard.edu

Media Contact: Alonda Thomas, Alonda.Thomas@Howard.edu

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anthony-d-wilbon-phd-appointed-dean-of-howard-university-school-of-business-301057051.html

SOURCE Howard University


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:13pNEW ENTERPRISE STONE & LIME CO., INC. : Announces Planned Retirement of Al Stone, Chief Financial Officer
BU
05:12pTESLA : Elon Musk Says Tesla Is Restarting California Production, Defying Local Order
DJ
05:11pINTER PIPELINE : Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting
AQ
05:11pENSIGN GROUP : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:11pBUHLER INDUSTRIES : Optimizes U.S. Operations
AQ
05:11pVOYA PRIME RATE TRUST : Files Definitive Proxy Statement
BU
05:10pCYPHERPUNK : HODL Q1 FS December 31, 2019
PU
05:10pHOWARD HUGHES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:09pFIRST COMMUNITY BANKSHARES : Announces First Quarter Results
AQ
05:09pBROADWAY FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Announces Results for 1st Quarter 2020
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group