Anthony & Sylvan Pools Honors Top Employees of 2019

03/09/2020 | 01:29pm EDT

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthony & Sylvan Pools, the premier swimming pool and spa builder in the United States, announced its 2019 year-end honors recognizing employees who have excelled during the past year.

“We are proud to honor all of these well-deserved award recipients, as we acknowledge their incredible work ethic and customer service,” said Anthony & Sylvan CEO Mark Koide. “Our outstanding customers and dedicated employees are the foundation that allows this company to continue improving. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for us all.”

The top five salespeople recognized for achievements in new pool sales:

  1. Brian Syvrud of the Carolinas Region
  2. Mike Neilio of Philadelphia, PA
  3. Rob McCubbin of Philadelphia, PA
  4. Mark Mustacchio of the Mid-Atlantic Region
  5. Tim Clark of the Carolinas Region

The top design consultants recognized for their work in customer service, based on results from the Customer Satisfaction Survey:

  1. Brian Montgomery of the Carolinas Region
  2. Ron Linn of the Carolinas Region
  3. Tim Clark of the Carolinas Region
  4. Jason Smith of the Carolinas Region

The top five project managers recognized for their achievements, based on results from the Customer Satisfaction Survey:

  1. Jeremy Wright of the Carolinas Region
  2. Randy Doss of Houston, TX
  3. Tyler Swavely of the Mid-Atlantic Region
  4. Jacob Driver of the Carolinas Region
  5. Ray Kennedy of the Carolinas Region

Other Anthony & Sylvan team members honored for their outstanding performance include:

  1. Jeremy Siebert of the Mid-Atlantic Region – 2019 Rookie of the Year
  2. Hart Berkowitz of Washington, D.C. – 2019 Renovation Design Consultant of the Year

About Anthony & Sylvan Pools

Since 1946, families have been trusting Anthony & Sylvan to design and build their dream in-ground swimming pools. Our team of designers and craftsmen have created thousands of backyard retreats. We constantly strive for complete customer satisfaction, use the best materials for the job and uphold rigorous standards. With pools built for over 370,000 families, we must be doing something right.

Our company’s products and services have expanded to include Retail and Online stores offering the finest chemicals, equipment and other pool supplies and pool opening, closing and maintenance services, as well as Renovations and Modernizations services, which restore and upgrade pools and a Backyard Products Division which offers fences, covers and other finishing products.

Customer reviews of Anthony & Sylvan can be found on websites such as consumeraffairs.com, bbb.org, facebook.com and Google. Please join our online communities at https://www.facebook.com/anthonysylvan and http://twitter.com/anthonysylvan to view beautiful pools, receive expert advice, enter sweepstakes and contests, and receive other offers and information.

The entities doing business as Anthony & Sylvan Pools include Anthony & Sylvan Pools Corporation, Anthony & Sylvan Corp. and Anthony & Sylvan Pools North Carolina LLC. Anthony & Sylvan’s statewide licenses/registrations: #SPB.0000089 and #HIC.0501976(CT); #2006201521(DE); #410512000233(DC); MHIC#129792(MD); #13VH01546700(NJ); #0023414(NV); #68766(NC); #006381(PA); #2701011419A(VA RFC/ELE); and #WV030223(WV).

Contact:

Nicole Lasorda
610.228.0454
Nicole.Lasorda@Buchananpr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
