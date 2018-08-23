Anti-CD80 Antibody Pipeline Insight Report, 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Anti-CD80
Antibody - Pipeline Insight, 2018" drug pipelines has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
'Anti-CD80 Antibody - Pipeline Insight, 2018' report offers
comprehensive insights of the pipeline (under development) therapeutics
scenario and growth prospects across Anti-CD80 Antibody development. The
report provides detailed coverage of the pipeline landscape for this
mechanism of action, equipped with data from multiple sources with
complete pipeline analysis by developmental stage, associated
indications, route of administration and molecule type.
Descriptive coverage of pipeline development activities for Anti-CD80
Antibody - Pipeline therapeutics development coverage provides
descriptive product profiles including (but not limited to) drug
description, product development and R&D activities encompassing
clinical and pre-clinical studies, designations, collaborations,
licensing deals, grants, technologies and patent details.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Introduction
2. Anti-CD80 Antibody - Overview
3. Pipeline Therapeutics
4. Comparative Analysis
5. Anti-CD80 Antibody Pipeline Products in Clinical Stages
6. Anti-CD80 Antibody Pipeline Products in Non-clinical Stages
7. Therapeutic Assessment: Active Products
8. Inactive Pipeline Products
Companies Mentioned
-
Momenta Pharmaceuticals
-
MacroGenics
-
KAHR Medica
-
momenta Pharmaceuticals
-
Hunan Zhaotai Yongren Biotech
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7sp9qp/anticd80?w=4.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005507/en/