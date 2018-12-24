Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Anti Corruption Commission of Bhutan : Consultative Workshop on Ethics and Integrity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 11:25am CET

The Anti-Corruption Commission conducted a three-day Consultative Workshop on Ethics and Integrity at RKPO Green Resort, Punakha from 20 - 22 December, 2018. The workshop was presided over by the Hon'ble Commissioner and attended by the focal person, MoE, the principals and the club coordinators of ten Integrity Club piloting schools. The consultation workshop was organized with an objective to enrich the capacity of the principals and the club coordinators and to develop the action plan for the next academic session.
During the workshop the participants were made aware of the Ethics & Integrity, Integrity Promotion Tools, Ethics and Integrity Concerns in Schools and the Research Perspective of the Youths' Integrity. The club coordinators presented the best practices of their club activities and developed the action plan with the key emphasis to create anti-corruption awareness to build informed citizenry, promote the moral values to bring behavior change in student and to enhance transparency and accountability in the school system to strengthen the good governance of the school.

Disclaimer

Anti-Corruption Commission of Bhutan published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 10:24:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20pMINISTRY OF PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS OF REPUB : Monthly Production Report for November, 2018
PU
12:13pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. satellite service offers to sell minority stake to Russia
RE
11:50aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : and Switzerland support water supply improvements in Kyrgyzstan
PU
11:44aChina imports zero U.S. soybeans in November for first time since trade war started
RE
11:41aMarkets far from merry as stock losses extend into seventh day
RE
11:39aBritish publisher pulls academic journals from China after government complaint
RE
11:25aANTI CORRUPTION COMMISSION OF BHUTAN : Consultative Workshop on Ethics and Integrity
PU
11:25aTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : The US government's shutdown extends, Fed chairman in the hot seat
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : South Korea to file complaint against BMW for "delayed" response to engine fires
2LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : crude edges up, but concern over demand limits gains
3European shares falter as worst year since 2008 fades away
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Mark Zuckerberg Named Forbes Biggest Billionaire Loser Of 2018
5INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : Euronext seeks to buy Oslo stock exchange owner for $711 million

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.