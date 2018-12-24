Anti Corruption Commission of Bhutan : Consultative Workshop on Ethics and Integrity

The Anti-Corruption Commission conducted a three-day Consultative Workshop on Ethics and Integrity at RKPO Green Resort, Punakha from 20 - 22 December, 2018. The workshop was presided over by the Hon'ble Commissioner and attended by the focal person, MoE, the principals and the club coordinators of ten Integrity Club piloting schools. The consultation workshop was organized with an objective to enrich the capacity of the principals and the club coordinators and to develop the action plan for the next academic session.

During the workshop the participants were made aware of the Ethics & Integrity, Integrity Promotion Tools, Ethics and Integrity Concerns in Schools and the Research Perspective of the Youths' Integrity. The club coordinators presented the best practices of their club activities and developed the action plan with the key emphasis to create anti-corruption awareness to build informed citizenry, promote the moral values to bring behavior change in student and to enhance transparency and accountability in the school system to strengthen the good governance of the school.