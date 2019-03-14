Log in
Anti Corruption Commission of Bhutan : Interaction with the Members of Parliament (LPP-3) at RIGSS

03/14/2019 | 12:34am EDT

The Chairperson accompanied by Commissioner Ngawang Pem and officials from DoPE interacted with the Hon'ble Members of Parliament (LPP-3) at the Royal Institute for Governance and Strategic Studies (RIGSS) on 13thMarch,2019. The three hourinteractive session included the presentation on Ethics, Integrity, Professionalism & Leadership, Anti-Corruption Strategies and group discussion on Case Scenarios followed by a question-answer session with the participants.
A total of 44 Parliamentarians (NC & NA) are attending the on-going LPP-3 Program coordinated by the RIGSS, Phuntsholing.
Ethics, Integrity and Professionalism in Public Service is one of the integrated modules for various Leadership Programs such as Senior Executive Leadership Program, Bhutan Executives Services Training, DHI-Senior Executive Development Program, Military Leaders Strategic Studies Seminar, Bhutan Foreign Service Program, Young Professionals Leadership Program, Foundational Leadership Program and Leadership program for Parliamentarians of the RIGSS.

Disclaimer

Anti-Corruption Commission of Bhutan published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 04:33:02 UTC
