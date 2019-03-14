Anti Corruption Commission of Bhutan : Interaction with the Members of Parliament (LPP-3) at RIGSS

The Chairperson accompanied by Commissioner Ngawang Pem and officials from DoPE interacted with the Hon'ble Members of Parliament (LPP-3) at the Royal Institute for Governance and Strategic Studies (RIGSS) on 13thMarch,2019. The three hourinteractive session included the presentation on Ethics, Integrity, Professionalism & Leadership, Anti-Corruption Strategies and group discussion on Case Scenarios followed by a question-answer session with the participants.

A total of 44 Parliamentarians (NC & NA) are attending the on-going LPP-3 Program coordinated by the RIGSS, Phuntsholing.

Ethics, Integrity and Professionalism in Public Service is one of the integrated modules for various Leadership Programs such as Senior Executive Leadership Program, Bhutan Executives Services Training, DHI-Senior Executive Development Program, Military Leaders Strategic Studies Seminar, Bhutan Foreign Service Program, Young Professionals Leadership Program, Foundational Leadership Program and Leadership program for Parliamentarians of the RIGSS.