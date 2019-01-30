Anti-Financial Crime AI-Platform Mimiro Raises $30 Million to Tackle Terrorist Funding, Money-Laundering and Fraud

Mimiro
(formerly ComplyAdvantage) has raised USD $30 million from investors to
accelerate the global expansion of its machine-learning platform for
analysing the risk of financial crime. By swiftly and intelligently
verifying parties and transactions, Mimiro fundamentally changes how
companies assess who they’re doing business with – offering
organisations greater confidence in their own operations, attacking
financial crime and reducing laborious manual checks. Mimiro has a
growing list of 350 clients in 45 countries across the US, Europe and
Asia, including major global banks.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005850/en/
Index Ventures, the London and San Francisco-based venture capital firm,
led the Series B round, and were joined in the round by existing
investor Balderton Capital. Jan Hammer, Partner at Index Ventures who
led the firm’s investments in Adyen and Robinhood, joins the Mimiro
board.
As the global economy becomes increasingly complex and interconnected,
it’s now more vital – but also more difficult – than ever to get a clear
picture of the entity on the other side of the table during a
transaction or business relationship. Geopolitical instability,
lengthening supply chains, increased migration and the growth of
emerging markets all put pressure on companies to improve their
standards for verifying the risk and legitimacy of counterparties and
payments.
While financial crime and ‘know your customer’ rules are Mimiro’s
near-term focus, the company is building a comprehensive global
repository that provides an instant, accurate risk profile for every
commercial entity and individual in the world.
‘We exist because globalisation is intensifying the business problems of
trust,’ says Mimiro’s CEO and founder Charles Delingpole, who
previously founded MarketInvoice. ‘To offset concerns, many businesses
can be hyper-cautious and conservative, losing out on commercial
opportunities – in some cases abandoning entire countries or industries.’
In the post-9/11 environment, companies have been spending hundreds of
billions of dollars each year to understand who they're doing business
with. But businesses are typically reliant on ineffective solutions that
generate large amounts of manual work, plus silos of data that have
patchy coverage and can't easily be combined. The system is beset with
false positives which divert attention from following up on genuine red
flags. Multiple scandals, where banks have been fined billions of
dollars for facilitating illegal activity, point to the ongoing
reputational and commercial dangers of getting things wrong.1
Mimiro solves the problem by using innovative deep learning and machine
intelligence. The company’s self-improving algorithms absorb and scour
millions of structured and unstructured data sources daily – including
registers of high-level national and international sanctions,
individuals who should be treated with caution, and adverse media
coverage. As a result, Mimiro builds a holistic snapshot of an entity’s
risk in real-time, and spots nuanced patterns across users and
transactions that would elude a human assessor. The company also lets
clients tailor the product to focus on parameters that are particularly
relevant to them. On average, Mimiro reduces the rate of false positives
by 70 per cent.
Jan Hammer, Index Ventures partner, says: ‘Historically,
financial crime tends to run ahead of the means of catching it; remedies
have been reactive. Today, the problems are getting bigger, the risks
and the penalties are more severe, and the old system can’t cope. Mimiro
has a completely new approach, giving companies the power to get a fast,
sophisticated understanding of where their risks lie.’
Hammer adds: ‘We’ve been impressed by their traction with a wide range
of customers, including their capacity to attract some of the world’s
largest banks. The bigger vision – to get a complete picture of risk for
all people and companies globally – has real potential to shake up the
market.’
About Mimiro
Mimiro, formerly ComplyAdvantage, helps firms make intelligent risk
decisions, faster. They provide data intelligence to help firms
understand the risk of who they’re doing business with, while automating
compliance and risk processes.
Mimiro takes a new approach to building financial crime data by
providing real-time insight into the risk of people and companies
globally. Broader coverage allows Mimiro to spot tens of thousands of
risk events from within millions of structured and unstructured data
sources, every day. Mimiro’s suite of plug-and-play configurable cloud
services seamlessly integrate to help automate and comply with
Sanctions, AML and CTF regulations.
Mimiro partners with over 350 customers from more than 45 countries and
with a team of 160 people across offices in New York, London, Singapore
and Cluj. Mimiro has seen 300% revenue growth in the past 12 months
alone and has rapidly expanded in the US, having signed its 100th
customer. To learn more visit https://mimiro.com/
About Index Ventures
Index is a London and San Francisco-based international venture capital
firm that helps the most ambitious entrepreneurs turn bold ideas into
global businesses. Index-backed companies that are reshaping the world
around us include Adyen, Deliveroo, Dropbox, Elastic, Funding Circle and
Slack. To learn more, visit www.indexventures.com.
About Balderton Capital
Balderton Capital is Europe’s largest early-stage venture capital
investor, focused on European technology companies at Series A. Based in
London, the firm manages $2.7bn and invests in entrepreneurs building
globally ambitious businesses. Balderton’s Partners include the founders
and operational leaders of multi-billion dollar companies including
Business Objects, Dropbox, Uber and Autonomy; Previous investments
include Betfair (FTSE: BET), Magic Pony (Twitter), NaturalMotion
(Zynga), Sunrise (Microsoft), Talend (NASDAQ: TLND) and Yoox
Net-a-Porter (BIT: YNAP). Among Balderton’s current portfolio of 85
companies are: Aircall, Carwow, Citymapper, Mimiro, Contentful, Frontier
Car Group, GoCardless, The Hut Group, Kobalt Music, Nutmeg, Prodigy
Finance, Recorded Future, Revolut, ROLI, SOPHiA Genetics, Vestiaire
Collective, and Vivino.
1 See Daniel Neale, ‘Taking stock of 2018’s money laundering
scandals: When is enough enough?’, 9 January 2019, https://www.gfintegrity.org/taking-stock-of-2018-part-2/
