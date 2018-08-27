Anti-Mucin 1 (MUC1) Antibody Pipeline Insights, 2018 Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Anti-Mucin
'Anti-Mucin 1 (MUC1) Antibody - Pipeline Insight, 2018' report offers
comprehensive insights of the pipeline (under development) therapeutics
scenario and growth prospects across Anti-Mucin 1 (MUC1) Antibody
development.
The report provides detailed coverage of the pipeline landscape for this
mechanism of action, equipped with data from multiple sources with
complete pipeline analysis by developmental stage, associated
indications, route of administration and molecule type.
Descriptive coverage of pipeline development activities for Anti-Mucin 1
(MUC1) Antibody - Pipeline therapeutics development coverage provides
descriptive product profiles including (but not limited to) drug
description, product development and R&D activities encompassing
clinical and pre-clinical studies, designations, collaborations,
licensing deals, grants, technologies and patent details.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Introduction
2. Anti-Mucin 1 (MUC1) Antibody - Overview
3. Pipeline Therapeutics
4. Comparative Analysis
5. Anti-Mucin 1 (MUC1) Antibody Pipeline Products in Clinical Stages
6. Anti-Mucin 1 (MUC1) Antibody Pipeline Products in Non-clinical Stages
7. Therapeutic Assessment: Active Products
8. Inactive Pipeline Products
Companies Mentioned
-
Akshaya Bio Inc
-
Bavarian Nordic A/S
-
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
-
Etubics Corp
-
GeoVax Labs Inc
-
Merck KGaA
-
Minerva Biotechnologies Corp
-
Transgene SA
