Anti-Psychotic Drug Reduction in Skilled Nursing Facilities Through Telepsychiatry

OMAHA, Neb., Sep 10, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- An Encounter Telehealth analysis of 40 skilled nursing facility partners in Iowa revealed a 6.7% reduction in the use of anti-psychotics. This reduction occurred after an average of 14 months of partnering with Encounter on psychiatric care. The national average was less than a 4% reduction during the same period.



The analysis shows the percentage of anti-psychotic drug use among facilities in 2015, prior to working with Encounter, and in 2018.



The data comes from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and can be accessed on CMS Nursing Home Compare: https://www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare/search.html



Of the 443 nursing homes in Iowa, the 40 facilities that Encounter Telehealth partners with have shown an average 6.7% reduction in the use of anti-psychotics between 2015 and 2018. Some facilities have shown substantial reductions, including one facility that went from 28.6% in 2015 to a low 7.3% in 2018. That is a 21.3% decrease in the usage of anti-psychotics, and nearly one half of the current national average. Encounter Telehealth's partner facilities in Iowa had an average 12.1% of residents on anti-psychotic medications as of 2018, which is 2.4% below the average of total Iowa nursing homes.



CMS estimates that only a small fraction of long-term residents will ever have a condition warranting the use of anti-psychotics, however they are repeatedly over-prescribed and at a great price. Facilities that do not show a reduction in anti-psychotic medication distribution can be penalized with a maximum 2% Medicare reduction. However, facilities that prove a reduction in their use of anti-psychotics are eligible of a maximum bonus of 1.6% Medicare payouts.



Through Encounter Telehealth, patients receive evaluations and psychiatric medication management services by Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners. This ensures proper diagnoses and medication management from the convenience of the facility. Encounter also offers talk therapy, which has been proven to be beneficial to patients with dementia and cognitive decline. In addition, Encounter provides staff training. Proper staff training can ensure quality healthcare and safety for everyone. When staff is trained to use alternative, non-pharmacological interventions, studies have shown statistical benefits in patients with dementia.



Encounter Telehealth provides behavioral mental healthcare in long term communities. At Encounter, our providers are focused on administering compassionate, consistent, and quality care.



Encounter Telehealth, based out of Omaha, Nebraska, was founded in 2012 with a mission to provide access to quality mental and behavioral healthcare. Our providers offer psychiatric medication management, staff training, evaluations, and therapy over a video telehealth platform to patients across America.



