Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Anti-Uber protests flare in Argentina as ride-hailing app prepares IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 03:07pm EDT
Taxis are seen during a protest against Uber Technologies, in Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Thousands of taxi drivers snarled traffic in the centre of Buenos Aires on Thursday to protest the threat to their business from Uber, in the latest reminder of the headaches the ride-hailing platform faces worldwide as it prepares to go public.

With blaring horns, members of Argentina's powerful taxi unions drove their yellow-and-black cabs or marched through the capital at the start of a planned two days of protests.

Uber plans to make its initial public offering registration public later on Thursday, Reuters reported earlier this week. People familiar with the matter said it will seek to sell around $10 billion (£7.7 billion) worth of stock, which would make it one of the largest tech IPOs of all time.

The Buenos Aires protest underscores frustration among the city's taxi drivers, who charge that Uber undercuts them on price, helping steal away consumers with competitive fares.

In Latin America as in other regions, Uber faces regulatory hurdles where it often operates in a legal grey area. It also must contend with rivals, including Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing, and pressure to cut driver subsidies to bolster profits.

"I see the biggest threats outside of competition being from regulation and a potential backlash against Uber as payouts to drivers continue to fall," said Nathan Lustig, managing partner of Magma Partners, a Latin America-based venture capital fund.

Argentina's capital lacks a specific regulatory framework for Uber, but the firm maintains it obeys the country's laws and pays taxes, and wants cities to pass ride-hailing regulations.

Uber faces similar issues in neighbouring Chile.

The company says other Latin American markets, including Mexico City in Mexico, Rio de Janeiro and San Pablo in Brazil, and La Paz in Bolivia, have passed laws in its favour enabling the use of apps for transporting passengers.

UBER HUNTERS

Lawmakers in Buenos Aires have largely sided with domestic taxi drivers, most of whom are unionised, who say Uber has an unfair competitive advantage because of its lower prices.

To counter this, the city government has levied fines and thrown up obstacles, such as an injunction by a judge that disallowed the use of some Argentine credit cards in Uber transactions in Buenos Aires.

Still, Argentina has been the fastest-growing market in the world for Uber since it started operating there in 2016, despite the country's recession, company data reviewed by Reuters shows.

That success has angered the city's taxi unions, who claim demand for taxis has been cut in half since Uber's arrival. Taxi drivers protesting on Thursday carried signs calling Uber illegal and its customers "corrupt".

Uber drivers have been the target of violent attacks by so-called "caza Ubers" or "Uber hunters." It is common in Buenos Aires for Uber drivers to ask passengers to sit in the front seat to avoid drawing attention from local taxi drivers.

Other protesters also blamed the authorities for not creating jobs.

"The big problem is that this government, by leaving people unemployed, continues to shrink the labour market and more people look to Uber as a job," Enrique Gutierrez, 56, a taxi driver for 35 years, told Reuters as he protested.

"So yes, we say Uber is illegal, do something about Uber. But also do something about unemployment that is fuelling Uber."

Uber said it supports regulations that expand the benefits of its technology.

"The response and the choice of the people is clear," the company said in a statement to Reuters.

On Wednesday, an Uber passenger was killed in a traffic accident in greater Buenos Aires. The company said in a statement it had activated its accident insurance protocols, which are available to all rides requested through its app.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; additional reporting by Miguel Lo Bianco; editing by Adam Jourdan, Bernadette Baum and Sonya Hepinstall)

By Cassandra Garrison

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:37pCURRENCIES : British Pound Holds Support At 200-day Moving Average As U.K. Scores Brexit Extension
DJ
03:28pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Issues Default Decision to Raymond Frank Christie Doing Business as Christie Livestock and Assesses $13,600 Civil Penalty
PU
03:28pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Average Energy Prices, Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington – March 2019
PU
03:28pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Average Energy Prices, Baltimore-Columbia-Towson – March 2019
PU
03:22pBOJ KURODA : Global economy to see 'sufficiently high' growth next year
RE
03:20pCanadian dollar retreats on weaker oil prices, broadly stronger U.S. dollar
RE
03:18pCLAY HIGGINS : Higgins, Cassidy, Kennedy Reintroduce Legislation to Remove Unnecessary Restrictions on LNG Exports
PU
03:18pSOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY : SWOSU Physics Students Win Awards and Engage with Former NASA Flight Director
PU
03:16pStocks slide before corporate results, dollar gains
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET : Stocks slide before corporate results, dollar gains
2INDIVIOR : Indivior shares plummet, Reckitt hurt on U.S. charges over opioid prescriptions
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : ASML says it suffered intellectual property theft, rejects 'Chinese' label
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Uber, ASML, Lufthansa, Facebook
5BAYER AG : BAYER : French court finds Bayer's Monsanto liable for farmer's sickness

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About