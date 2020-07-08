Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Anti-theft Startup TakeOver Expands Its Activities in North America: Automotive Expert Brett Riggs Joins Advisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 08:01am EDT

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the coronavirus spread across the world and US, car theft saw a dramatic rise as well. TakeOver, a startup that developed a system that alerts car owners when their vehicle is being tampered with and disables any attempt to start the car, has expanded its advisory board with the addition of Brett Riggs.

Mr. Riggs is a seasoned veteran at the forefront of automotive aftermarket electronics, inventing and patenting solutions for the market. Mr. Riggs' experience in consumer electronics product development and leading engineering and product teams will help TakeOver in its expansion in the US market.

Every 43 seconds a car is stolen in the United States, 800,000 vehicles a year. TakeOver aims to take the anti-theft market to the next level, harnessing untapped communications and computing systems that already exist in most vehicles to maximize protection for vehicle owners and insurance companies alike.

The system is built in a way that makes it impossible to find its littlest chips in the car and even if one is found, it is almost impossible to complete the theft.

"I am delighted at the opportunity to join one of the most exciting companies in the automotive electronics field today, taking their technological knowledge and disrupting the anti-theft field," said Mr. Riggs.

The company is currently raising a round and aims to expand its operations in North and South America as well as South Africa.

"The addition of Brett to our advisory board takes us to the next phase of our journey and to our expansion in the US," said Hananya Schacher, CEO of TakeOver.

During the coronavirus pandemic, car theft saw a dramatic rise in many US cities. In New York it's surging, up 49% for the week ended April 12 as compared to the same period a year earlier.

About TakeOver

TakeOver harnesses the communication and computing systems in vehicles in order to maximize protection for vehicle owners and insurance companies. The company's secured chips, cyber components, and communication drivers allow vehicle owners to remotely communicate with their vehicle systems. The system alerts owners when their vehicle is being tampered with and disables any attempt to start the car.

Take Over was founded in 2018, and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Contact:
Tal Ben-Yehuda C.O.O
Tal@takeover.co.il

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anti-theft-startup-takeover-expands-its-activities-in-north-america-automotive-expert-brett-riggs-joins-advisory-board-301089934.html

SOURCE TakeOver


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:11aFORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:09aWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : dives into primary care with clinic expansion
AQ
08:09aPER AARSLEFF A/S : Change in Aarsleff's Executive Management
AQ
08:09aUPWARD FARMS : Announces Rebrand from Seed & Roe and Plans to Open a New Headquarter Farm in Brooklyn, N.Y.
PR
08:09aBITGLASS 2020 BYOD REPORT : Increased Remote Work Drives BYOD, but Security is Not Keeping Pace
BU
08:09aEncore Drive-In Nights Launches With All New Performance by Blake Shelton With Very Special Guests Gwen Stefani & Trace Adkins Airing at Drive-In Theaters Across North America
BU
08:09aHOLOGIC : Launches its First Cart-Based Ultrasound System, SuperSonic™ MACH 40
BU
08:09aNew ACI Video Captures Cleaning Product Industry's Contributions During COVID-19
BU
08:09aPERSADO : 's AI-Based Language Platform Delivers Triple-Digital Lift for Mortgage Firm Mr. Cooper
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group