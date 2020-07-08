Anti-theft Startup TakeOver Expands Its Activities in North America: Automotive Expert Brett Riggs Joins Advisory Board

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the coronavirus spread across the world and US, car theft saw a dramatic rise as well. TakeOver, a startup that developed a system that alerts car owners when their vehicle is being tampered with and disables any attempt to start the car, has expanded its advisory board with the addition of Brett Riggs.

Mr. Riggs is a seasoned veteran at the forefront of automotive aftermarket electronics, inventing and patenting solutions for the market. Mr. Riggs' experience in consumer electronics product development and leading engineering and product teams will help TakeOver in its expansion in the US market.

Every 43 seconds a car is stolen in the United States, 800,000 vehicles a year. TakeOver aims to take the anti-theft market to the next level, harnessing untapped communications and computing systems that already exist in most vehicles to maximize protection for vehicle owners and insurance companies alike.

The system is built in a way that makes it impossible to find its littlest chips in the car and even if one is found, it is almost impossible to complete the theft.

"I am delighted at the opportunity to join one of the most exciting companies in the automotive electronics field today, taking their technological knowledge and disrupting the anti-theft field," said Mr. Riggs.

The company is currently raising a round and aims to expand its operations in North and South America as well as South Africa.

"The addition of Brett to our advisory board takes us to the next phase of our journey and to our expansion in the US," said Hananya Schacher, CEO of TakeOver.

During the coronavirus pandemic, car theft saw a dramatic rise in many US cities. In New York it's surging, up 49% for the week ended April 12 as compared to the same period a year earlier.

About TakeOver

TakeOver harnesses the communication and computing systems in vehicles in order to maximize protection for vehicle owners and insurance companies. The company's secured chips, cyber components, and communication drivers allow vehicle owners to remotely communicate with their vehicle systems. The system alerts owners when their vehicle is being tampered with and disables any attempt to start the car.

Take Over was founded in 2018, and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

