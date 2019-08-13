Antibe Therapeutics : Announces Closing of Public Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES OR

TORONTO, CANADA-August 13, 2019-Antibe Therapeutics Inc. ('Antibe' or the 'Company') (TSXV: ATE), a leader in developing safer therapeutics for pain and inflammation, is pleased to announce that is has closed its previously announced public offering of 26,833,332 units of the Company (the 'Units') at a price of $0.30 per Unit (the 'Offering Price') for aggregate gross proceeds of $8,050,000 (the 'Offering'). The Offering was made pursuant to an amended and restated agency agreement effective August 7, 2019 with a syndicate of agents led by Bloom Burton Securities Inc., together with Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Dominick Capital Corporation and Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. (collectively, the 'Agents').

Each Unit was comprised of one common share of the Company (a 'Common Share') and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant is exercisable to purchase one Common Share at any time prior to August 13, 2022 at a price of $0.40 per Common Share.

The Units were offered and sold by way of a short form prospectus filed in each of the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund certain activities in preparation for planned meetings with regulatory agencies and eventual global partnering discussions anticipated to commence subsequent to the completion of the on-going Phase 2B dose-ranging, efficacy study for ATB-346.

As consideration for the services rendered by the Agents in connection with the Offering, the Company has paid the Agents a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering and has granted the Agents non-transferable broker warrants equal to 7% of the number of Units sold under the Offering, exercisable at any time prior to August 13, 2021 at an exercise price equal to the Offering Price.

Insiders of the Company acquired an aggregate of 200,000Units, which is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ('MI 61-101'). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.

Antibe develops safer medicines for pain and inflammation. Antibe's technology involves linking a hydrogen sulfide-releasing molecule to an existing drug to produce a patented, improved medicine. Antibe's lead drug ATB-346 targets the global need for a safer, non-addictive drug for chronic pain and inflammation. ATB-352, the second drug in Antibe's pipeline, targets the urgent global need for a non-addictive analgesic for treating severe acute pain, while ATB-340 is a gastrointestinal-safe derivative of aspirin. Citagenix Inc., an Antibe subsidiary, is a market leader and worldwide distributor of regenerative medicine products for the dental marketplace. www.antibethera.com

