Antibe Therapeutics : Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

TORONTO, CANADA - (October 3, 2018) - Antibe Therapeutics Inc. ('Antibe' or the 'Company') (TSXV: ATE, OTCQB: ATBPF) announces that it has granted restricted share units ('RSUs') pursuant to the Company's RSU plan that was adopted at the most recent annual shareholder's meeting on June 25, 2018.

Walt Macnee, the Chair of Antibe, commented, 'The past year has been tremendously successful for Antibe. Our lead drug, ATB-346, delivered unequivocal proof-of-concept human data in the Phase 2B GI safety study. This outcome validated the commercial potential of Antibe's novel drug development pipeline and its hydrogen sulfide technology. Moreover, we expect the current momentum to grow significantly, as we will soon commence the Phase 2 dose-ranging, efficacy study for ATB-346, focus on Phase 3 development, accelerate our business development efforts and advance and expand the rest of our drug development pipeline. Accordingly, it's my pleasure to award these RSUs to Antibe's team, of which the vesting of a large portion will be contingent on the achievement of key value-driving milestones.'

It is the Board's standard practice to grant equity compensation awards on an annual basis. However, the vigorous clinical and business development activities have precluded the Company from making any new issuances in the past 18 months. A total of 17,700,000 RSUs were granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants. The vesting of 50% - 67% of the RSUs granted to key executives will be subject to the achievement of specific performance goals that are designed to reflect the successful execution of the Company's business plan and strategy. In addition, all RSUs are subject to time-based vesting; one third (1/3) of the RSUs granted will vest on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date hereof. In the case of RSUs granted to special advisor consultants, one twelfth (1/12) of the RSUs will vest on the grant date, and an additional 1/12th of the RSUs will vest on the last day of each calendar quarter thereafter over three years.

In addition, the Company has granted BND Projects Inc. 90,000 options for investor relations services. Each option has an exercise price of $0.35, being the 5-day volume weighted average price of Antibe's shares, vests quarterly starting on the date of the grant, and will expire October 3, 2021.

Antibe develops safer medicines for pain and inflammation. Antibe's technology involves linking a hydrogen sulfide-releasing molecule to an existing drug to produce a patented, improved medicine. Antibe's lead drug ATB-346 targets the global need for a safer drug for chronic pain and inflammation. ATB-352, the second drug in Antibe's pipeline, targets the urgent global need for a safer, non-addictive analgesic for treating severe acute pain, while ATB-340 is a GI-safe derivative of aspirin. www.antibethera.com

Antibe's subsidiary, Citagenix Inc. ('Citagenix'), is a leader in the sales and marketing of tissue regenerative products servicing the orthopedic and dental marketplaces. Since its inception in 1997, Citagenix has become an important source of knowledge and experience for bone regeneration in the Canadian medical device industry. Citagenix is active in 15 countries, operating in Canada through its direct sales teams, and internationally via a network of distributor partnerships. www.citagenix.com

