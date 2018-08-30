Antibe Therapeutics : Provides Scientific Report on its Recently Completed Phase 2B Study Showing Unequivocal Gastrointestinal Safety of ATB-346

TORONTO, CANADA - (August 29, 2018) - Antibe Therapeutics Inc. ('Antibe'or the 'Company') (TSXV: ATE, OTCQB: ATBPF),a leader in developing safer therapeutics for pain and inflammation, is pleased to announce that it has prepared a comprehensive report of the recently-completed Phase 2B study for its lead drug, ATB-346. The study was completed in March 2018 and demonstrated unequivocal superiority in gastrointestinal ('GI') safety compared to naproxen, the most prescribed NSAID in the United States.

The report provides a discussion of the study objectives and design, an analysis of the primary and secondary outcomes and additional effectiveness and safety parameters, and a brief discussion of the possible mechanisms related to the metabolism of ATB-346 responsible for the favourable pharmacokinetics and enhanced cyclo-oxygenase (COX) inhibition. The review article is available for download on Antibe's website at: http://www.antibethera.com/news-media/scientific-publications/

Antibe develops safer medicines for pain and inflammation. Antibe's technology involves linking a hydrogen sulfide-releasing molecule to an existing drug to produce a patented, improved medicine. Antibe's lead drug ATB-346 targets the global need for a safer drug for chronic pain and inflammation. ATB-352, the second drug in Antibe's pipeline, targets the urgent global need for a safer, non-addictive analgesic for treating severe acute pain, while ATB-340 is a GI-safe derivative of aspirin. www.antibethera.com

Antibe's subsidiary, Citagenix Inc. ('Citagenix'), is a leader in the sales and marketing of tissue regenerative products servicing the orthopedic and dental marketplaces. Since its inception in 1997, Citagenix has become an important source of knowledge and experience for bone regeneration in the Canadian medical device industry. Citagenix is active in 15 countries, operating in Canada through its direct sales teams, and internationally via a network of distributor partnerships. www.citagenix.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not limited to, the growth of product sales, engaging new distributors and independent representatives, the completion of financing transactions and the licensing and development of drugs and medical devices. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions 'will', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'plan', 'estimate', 'expect', 'intend', 'propose' and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to secure additional financing, its inability to execute its business strategy and successfully compete in the market, and risks associated with drug and medical device development generally. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. Dan Legault Chief Executive Officer Tel: +1 416-473-4095dan.legault@antibethera.com