Antibody Test for COVID-19 at TriCore Reference Laboratories

04/29/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

Albuquerque, New Mexico, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Testing for COVID-19 antibodies will be available at TriCore beginning May 4, 2020. The test is manufactured by DiaSorin, Inc. and received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by FDA on April 24, 2020. This test is intended to help identify people who have been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 or who have recovered from the infection. This test is useful in very specific medical circumstances, but its applicability for individual patient assessment is currently limited.

 

Dr. David Grenache, TriCore’s Chief Scientific Officer, who leads the effort to bring up the test at TriCore, commented, “This blood test is used to detect the presence of antibodies produced by the immune system in response to the COVID-19 infection. Current evidence indicates that antibodies develop approximately 6-10 days after infection, but there is no proof at this time that the presence of the COVID-19 antibodies mean an individual is immune to subsequent infection by the virus. Therefore, these test results should not yet be used to make decisions regarding decreased social distancing, return to work policies, or a decreased need for personal protective equipment. The antibody test provides information about exposure and should not be used by itself in the diagnosis of acute COVID-19.”

 

Due to limited test availability from the manufacturer, TriCore will be able to perform 300 antibody tests each day, but expects to increase capacity in the weeks ahead to help meet the anticipated demand in New Mexico. The test requires a healthcare provider’s order and samples can be collected at any TriCore draw site.

 

To date, TriCore has resulted over 32,000 diagnostic tests for COVID-19, and is pleased to add the antibody test to its menu.

About TriCore Reference Laboratories TriCore Reference Laboratories is an independent, not-for-profit, clinical reference laboratory founded and headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, co-sponsored by Presbyterian Healthcare Services and University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center. TriCore provides over 2,900, full-service, state-of-the-art laboratory tests to healthcare professionals and their patients. TriCore also provides analytics and research services, supporting healthcare and scientific organizations worldwide. TriCore’s Rhodes Group offers laboratory software and consulting services to optimize clinical laboratory operations, including empowering population health management and targeted intervention strategies. For more information, visit tricore.org.

Beth Bailey
TriCore Reference Laboratories
5059388393
Elizabeth.Bailey@tricore.org

