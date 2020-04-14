Log in
Antidote Technologies : Unveils Smart COVID-19 Clinical Trial Search to Speed Up Treatment and Vaccine Research Worldwide

04/14/2020 | 09:11am EDT

The technology-based, data-driven search platform matches patient profiles against all trials — now including those focused on COVID-19

Antidote Technologies, a digital patient engagement company with strategic partnerships across the clinical development ecosystem, today announced the addition of COVID-19 trials to its signature state-of-the-art clinical trial search platform, Antidote Match™. For the first time, people can use Antidote’s search to be quickly matched to clinical trials for compounds aimed at COVID-19 treatment and prevention.

Antidote Match is the first trial matching engine that uses structured eligibility criteria (using industry standard and custom-designed ontologies) and proprietary algorithms to explore a patient’s eligibility for every trial. When searching COVID-19 trials, patients answer a handful of questions about their health, and the Antidote Match engine traverses all COVID-19 trials in ClinicalTrials.gov, regardless of location, to connect them with the right studies.

Antidote’s search is available on the Antidote website and on the websites of 250+ patient advocacy groups, where Antidote powers clinical trial search. “Antidote is a tremendous resource for families looking for clear, reliable information on clinical trials, as well as scientists hoping to accelerate the path to new and more effective treatments,” said Michael Buckley, Vice President of Public Affairs at BrightFocus Foundation.

Traditionally, medical research has been a slow process — it takes an average of ten years for a drug to go from initial discovery to pharmacy shelves.1 “Right now, the world doesn’t have ten years,” said Laurent Schockmel, CEO of Antidote. “COVID-19 research is urgent, and all avenues that speed up research should be explored. That’s why Antidote is providing this free search tool to all. It’s simple: the more patients search and enroll, the faster medical research can lead to breakthroughs to treat and prevent COVID-19.”

Clinical trials for COVID-19 cannot move forward without volunteers — both those who are sick and those who are healthy. To be part of finding a solution to COVID-19, please visit http://www.antidote.me/covid-19.

About Antidote

Antidote is a digital health company on a mission to accelerate medical research. In a world where eighty percent of clinical trials are delayed or closed due to lack of participants, Antidote uses precision recruitment to match the right patients with the right trials.2 Antidote strikes the right balance between technology and human touch to deliver high-quality patient engagement through the integration of data-driven technologies, digital expertise, deep domain experience, a diverse partner network, and personalized patient and site services. Antidote was launched as TrialReach and is based in the US and UK. For more information, please visit www.antidote.me.

References

  1. PhRMA. (2015). Biopharmaceutical Research & Development: The Process Behind New Medicines [whitepaper]. http://phrma-docs.phrma.org/sites/default/files/pdf/rd_brochure_022307.pdf.
  2. Hargreaves, B. (2016, March). Clinical Trials and their Patients: The Rising Costs and How to Stem the Loss. Pharmafile. http://www.pharmafile.com/news/511225/clinical-trials-and-their-patients-rising-costs-and-how-stem-loss.


© Business Wire 2020
