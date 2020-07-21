Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market and it is poised to grow by USD 900.75 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005675/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., ALIFAX Srl, Becton, Dickinson and Co., bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Merck KGaA, Scientific Digital Imaging Plc, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Clinical Diagnostics
    • Drug Discovery and Development
    • Others
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia
    • ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41650

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market report covers the following areas:

  • Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Size
  • Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Trends
  • Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Analysis

This study identifies the increase in government initiatives as one of the prime reasons driving the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist antimicrobial susceptibility testing market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of antimicrobial susceptibility testing market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Clinical diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Drug discovery and development - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Volume Driver - Demand led growth

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.
  • ALIFAX Srl
  • bioMérieux SA
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Bruker Corp.
  • Danaher Corp.
  • Merck KGaA
  • Scientific Digital Imaging Plc
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:59pSMARFINANCIAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:59pNICOLET BANKSHARES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:57pSKYLINE INVESTMENTS : Announces Appointment of Director
AQ
10:56pRetailers ask senators to support Healthy Workplace Tax Credit
PU
10:56pPINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Second Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call Slides
PU
10:55pPharma Companies Split on Coronavirus Vaccine Pricing Plans
DJ
10:47pPetrobras Q2 production falls due to coronavirus outbreaks, idled platforms
RE
10:46pHEBRON TECHNOLOGY : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm - HEBT
PR
10:46pPAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Deferral of interests' payment date
PU
10:46pDental Implants Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Increase in Cosmetic and Orthodontic Treatments to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
2FRAPORT : FRANKFURT AIRPORT: Weekly Traffic Figures for July 13 – July 19
3SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : Temasek's portfolio logs first fall in 4 years, cautious on markets
4AIRBUS SE : COVID floors aero suppliers after years of planemaker blows
5UBS GROUP AG : UBS : Beat 2Q Expectations Despite Higher Credit Losses

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group