Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Antipinsky NPZ ZAO : High-octane gasoline produced at the Antipinsky refinery is available now at New Stream filling stations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 12:27pm CEST

Antipinsky refinery, the main production enterprise of the New Stream Group, began deliveries of high-octane gasolines with the octane number of 92, 95 to New Stream multi-fuel and gasoline filling stations.

A new type of fuel has been available for about a week at Tyumen filling stations, while gasoline, produced at Antipinsky refinery, managed to get positive feedback from consumers for high quality and a relatively low price of products.

The production of motor gasolines at Antipinsky refinery became possible after the commissioning of combined high octane gasoline reforming unit in commercial operation in September 2018. It is planned that the unit will produce more than 60 thousand tons of products a month.

In addition to high-octane gasolines with the octane number of 92, 95, New Stream network of filling stations already sells liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) and diesel fuel, which are also produced at Antipinsky refinery. All motor fuel supplied by the refinery complies with the Euro-5 quality standard.

Disclaimer

Antipinsky NPZ ZAO published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 10:26:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:33pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks to Open Higher After Fed Continues to Tighten Policy
DJ
01:32pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF RUSSIAN FEDERAT : Press release on Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro
PU
01:23pEU decides against immediate tariffs on Argentine biodiesel - document
RE
01:23pTSX set to open higher as oil prices rise
RE
01:22pEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : and EU put Tunisian olive oil on the world map
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:02pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Supporting Fourth Primary Education Development Program in Bangladesh
PU
01:02pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Expands Wastewater Project to 5 Additional Mongolia Aimags
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M 3Q Profit Fell 19% on Higher Online, Logistics Costs as Turnaround C..
2ORIOLA OYJ : ORIOLA OYJ : Composition of Oriola Corporation’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board
3MEDIOBANCA : Bollore Set to Exit Mediobanca Shareholder Agreement
4Saudi Arabia in short-term oil fix, fears extra U.S. supply next year
5TARGET CORPORATION : Amazon turns to toys, home goods in latest brick-and-mortar trial

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.