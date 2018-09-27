Antipinsky NPZ ZAO : High-octane gasoline produced at the Antipinsky refinery is available now at New Stream filling stations

Antipinsky refinery, the main production enterprise of the New Stream Group, began deliveries of high-octane gasolines with the octane number of 92, 95 to New Stream multi-fuel and gasoline filling stations.

A new type of fuel has been available for about a week at Tyumen filling stations, while gasoline, produced at Antipinsky refinery, managed to get positive feedback from consumers for high quality and a relatively low price of products.

The production of motor gasolines at Antipinsky refinery became possible after the commissioning of combined high octane gasoline reforming unit in commercial operation in September 2018. It is planned that the unit will produce more than 60 thousand tons of products a month.

In addition to high-octane gasolines with the octane number of 92, 95, New Stream network of filling stations already sells liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) and diesel fuel, which are also produced at Antipinsky refinery. All motor fuel supplied by the refinery complies with the Euro-5 quality standard.