Antipinsky NPZ ZAO : Products of the Antipinsky refinery will be sold at SPIMEX

09/28/2018 | 11:12am CEST

Antipinsky refinery, the main production enterprise of New Stream Group, will participate in the exchange auctions of the Saint-Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) with the aim of selling diesel quality standard Euro-5 on the domestic market.

Start sales of products in the amount of about five thousand tons per month through bidding is planned from October 2018.

According to Dmitry Mazurov, Chairman of New Stream Group Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC Antipinsky Refinery, the decision to sell diesel fuel at SPIMEX was made as part of the execution of instructions of Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak in the framework of measures aimed at stabilizing the market of petroleum products.

Antipinsky NPZ ZAO published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 09:11:17 UTC
