Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Antipinsky NPZ ZAO : Refinery Started Industrial Production of Gasoline of Euro-5 standard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 03:53pm CEST

Antipinsky Refinery completed the commissioning of the integrated unit for high-octane gasoline production (IUHOGP) and proceeded to the commercial production of gasoline of the AI-95, AI-92 and AI-80 grades of the Euro-5 quality standard.

Permission to commission the facility was issued to the plant by the administration of the city of Tyumen. The designed capacity of the unit's processing is 950 thousand tons per year, of which the total capacity of production of gasoline of the Euro-5 standard is 800 thousand tons per year, of LHGs - over 100 thousand tons per year.

The unit for the production of high-octane gasolines consists of three sections: naphtha hydrotreating, isomerization and platforming. Straight-run gasoline coming from primary oil refineries and coking gas obtained from a deep oil refinery are the raw material for IUHOGP.

As Dmitry Mazurov, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the 'New Stream' Group of Companies, noted, today the company produces the entire line of high-octane gasoline products. 'Despite the fact that the current conjuncture of the domestic market is such that the sale of high-octane gasoline absolutely does not bring profit, Antipinsky Refinery starts to produce them in planned terms in order to provide the residents of the Tyumen region with their own high-quality gasoline of the European standard as soon as possible,' Dmitry Mazurov stressed.

With the commissioning of the integrated unit for the production of high-octane gasoline at Antipinsky Refinery, the third technological stage was completed. The works on upgrading production facilities and increasing the capacity of the oil pipeline and oil product pipeline will be the next stages of the plant's development.

Disclaimer

Antipinsky NPZ ZAO published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 13:52:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03p2018/09/19 PREMIER LI : Unilateralism cannot solve ultimate issue
PU
04:02pRIPPLE : Net is Now Live in over 40 Countries across Six Continents
BU
03:58pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : IRCON IPO subscribed over 9.5 times; IPO to bring Rs 466 crore revenue to the Government
PU
03:53pANTIPINSKY NPZ ZAO : Refinery Started Industrial Production of Gasoline of Euro-5 standard
PU
03:52pBanks, traders launch first commodities blockchain platform
RE
03:50pECB's Draghi calls for 'sizeable' euro area fund against crises
RE
03:42pWall Street opens higher as investors shrug off trade war
RE
03:38pCanadian dollar nears three-week high; pares gains ahead of NAFTA trade talks
RE
03:36pTSX opens flat as fall in energy shares offset healthcare boost
RE
03:33pMINISTRY OF TOURISM OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Paryatan Parv celebration reaches the nook and corner of the country
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : set to shed light on Russian money flows to Europe
2PHARMING GROUP : PHARMING : Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA
3Evolution of Cloud Mining
4MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : EU says McDonald's, Luxembourg tax deal not illegal
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : China's Alibaba doubles down on chips amid cloud computing push

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.