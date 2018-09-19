Antipinsky NPZ ZAO : Refinery Started Industrial Production of Gasoline of Euro-5 standard

Antipinsky Refinery completed the commissioning of the integrated unit for high-octane gasoline production (IUHOGP) and proceeded to the commercial production of gasoline of the AI-95, AI-92 and AI-80 grades of the Euro-5 quality standard.

Permission to commission the facility was issued to the plant by the administration of the city of Tyumen. The designed capacity of the unit's processing is 950 thousand tons per year, of which the total capacity of production of gasoline of the Euro-5 standard is 800 thousand tons per year, of LHGs - over 100 thousand tons per year.

The unit for the production of high-octane gasolines consists of three sections: naphtha hydrotreating, isomerization and platforming. Straight-run gasoline coming from primary oil refineries and coking gas obtained from a deep oil refinery are the raw material for IUHOGP.

As Dmitry Mazurov, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the 'New Stream' Group of Companies, noted, today the company produces the entire line of high-octane gasoline products. 'Despite the fact that the current conjuncture of the domestic market is such that the sale of high-octane gasoline absolutely does not bring profit, Antipinsky Refinery starts to produce them in planned terms in order to provide the residents of the Tyumen region with their own high-quality gasoline of the European standard as soon as possible,' Dmitry Mazurov stressed.

With the commissioning of the integrated unit for the production of high-octane gasoline at Antipinsky Refinery, the third technological stage was completed. The works on upgrading production facilities and increasing the capacity of the oil pipeline and oil product pipeline will be the next stages of the plant's development.