News : Companies
Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Worldwide to Boost Growth | Technavio

03/06/2020 | 12:31pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the antiseptic and disinfectant products market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.48 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200306005273/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Getinge AB, Paul Hartmann AG, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, STERIS Plc, The Procter & Gamble Co. and Unicharm Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Market is segmented as below:

End-User

  • Healthcare Providers
  • Commercial Users
  • Domestic Users

Product

  • Disinfectant
  • Antiseptic

Geographic segmentation

  • Asia
  • Europe
  • North America
  • ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40805

Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our antiseptic and disinfectant products market report covers the following areas:

  • Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Market Size
  • Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Market Trends
  • Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing consumer interest in eco-friendly green hand sanitizers as one of the prime reasons driving the antiseptic and disinfectant products market growth during the next few years.

Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the antiseptic and disinfectant products market, including some of the vendors such as Getinge AB, Paul Hartmann AG, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, STERIS Plc, The Procter & Gamble Co. and Unicharm Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the antiseptic and disinfectant products market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist antiseptic and disinfectant products market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the antiseptic and disinfectant products market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
  • The growth of the antiseptic and disinfectant products market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of antiseptic and disinfectant products market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Disinfectant - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Antiseptic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Healthcare providers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Domestic users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Rising awareness about infectious diseases
  • Growing consumer interest in eco-friendly green hand sanitizers
  • Increasing livestock farming

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 3M Co.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Co.
  • Cardinal Health Inc.
  • Ecolab Inc.
  • Getinge AB
  • Paul Hartmann AG
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
  • STERIS Plc
  • The Procter & Gamble Co.
  • Unicharm Corp.

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
