Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Worldwide to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the antiseptic and disinfectant products market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.48 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Getinge AB, Paul Hartmann AG, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, STERIS Plc, The Procter & Gamble Co. and Unicharm Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Market is segmented as below:

End-User

Healthcare Providers

Commercial Users

Domestic Users

Product

Disinfectant

Antiseptic

Geographic segmentation

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our antiseptic and disinfectant products market report covers the following areas:

Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Market Size

Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Market Trends

Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing consumer interest in eco-friendly green hand sanitizers as one of the prime reasons driving the antiseptic and disinfectant products market growth during the next few years.

Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the antiseptic and disinfectant products market, including some of the vendors such as Getinge AB, Paul Hartmann AG, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, STERIS Plc, The Procter & Gamble Co. and Unicharm Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the antiseptic and disinfectant products market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist antiseptic and disinfectant products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the antiseptic and disinfectant products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the antiseptic and disinfectant products market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of antiseptic and disinfectant products market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Disinfectant - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Antiseptic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Healthcare providers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Domestic users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rising awareness about infectious diseases

Growing consumer interest in eco-friendly green hand sanitizers

Increasing livestock farming

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

Getinge AB

Paul Hartmann AG

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

STERIS Plc

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Unicharm Corp.

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

