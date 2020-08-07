Log in
Antonella Bertello, Co-Chair for the 16th Annual Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation's Virtual Hamptons Happening

08/07/2020 | 02:49pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Famed New York and East Hampton Entrepreneur, Antonella Bertello has joined the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation's Hamptons Happening as Co-Chair for 2020. This is the 16th annual event in the foundation's history with it set to take place on August 8th holding an exciting concert lineup of performances, mentions and celebrity guest appearances. Bertello was honored in 2019 as the distinguished Business Honoree, known for her multiple ventures including owning Hamptons luxury Bed & Breakfast icon The Baker House 1650, Executive Director for Marina Coast Peru, International Real-Estate Developer and Broker with the Corcoran Group, Board Member of the East Hampton Chamber of Commerce and co-founder and Board Member of Discover the Hamptons.

This year's much-anticipated summer charity event support the groundbreaking research of the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF) and honor COVID-19 first responders. The performer lineup includes Sophie Beem, Caly Bevier and Rufus Wainwright who return to the Hamptons Happening from prior-year performances. Also performing will be Grammy-Award nominated popstar Sophie B. HawkinsConstantine Maroulis, the Tony-nominated star of Rock of Ages, and Steven Reineke, musical director and conductor of the New York Pops. Chris Wragge, anchor of CBS 2 News New York returns as master of ceremonies. The presentation will feature special appearances by celebrities, SWCRF leadership, and the Director of Infectious Disease at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, Rajeev Fernando, M.D. who will talk about the challenges providing emergency care to patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

This year, some supporters will host viewing parties throughout the Hamptons area while observing social-distancing guidelines. Viewing parties receive gourmet boxed dinners by celebrity chef Peter Ambrose and wine and cocktail baskets by Out East Rose and Simple Vodka.

Bertello who will also make an appearance in the evening's fundraiser notes, "It's all of our responsibilities to do as much as we can to help put a stop to this disease that has claimed the lives of so many that we know, care about and love."

Bertello is joined by fellow Co-Chair Chris Arlotta and Hamptons Happening Committee Members Randy Schatz, Maria Fishel, Michael Snell, Laurie Schaffran, Jessica Mackin, Erica Fineberg and Karen Amster-Young.

For more information, to view or to donate to the 16th Annual SWCRF Hamptons Happening, visit www.waxmancancer.org/hamptons.

Contact:
Michael Snell
(347) 695 7764
press@mjsgroupe.com   

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antonella-bertello-co-chair-for-the-16th-annual-samuel-waxman-cancer-research-foundations-virtual-hamptons-happening-301108520.html

SOURCE The Baker House 1650


© PRNewswire 2020
