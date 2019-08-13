Anue Water Technologies, the leading manufacturer of high-efficiency Ozone and Oxygen generation systems for the elimination of odor, corrosion and FOG (fats, oils and grease), and the new Anue GeoMembranes Odor Control Systems for municipal and industrial wastewater, has announced the addition of Sharon Paterson as Senior Sales Manager.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190813005668/en/

Anue Water Technologies Adds Senior Sales Manager Sharon Paterson. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sharon joins Anue with fifteen years of wastewater industry experience, having most previously served in business development and marketing positions with Seaglass Consulting, Veolia, and Envirosuite.

Sharon earned her MBA from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and her BA in Communications at Calumet College of St. Joseph. Sharon has served on the Water Environment Federation (WEF) Odors & Air Pollutants Committee, is current Vice-Chair of the A&WMA Odor Committee, previously chaired workshops and conferences for WEF and A&WMA (Air & Waste Management Association) and has presented at several conferences. In August this year, Sharon presented on “The Cost of Being a Good Neighbor” (lessons from the top odor control programs) at the 35th Annual Tri-State Seminar in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Anue CEO Paul Turgeon stated, “We are very pleased that Sharon Paterson has joined us in this important new sales role. She brings strong wastewater industry experience and the energy needed to deliver Anue’s sustainable FORSe and Phantom ozone and oxygen systems, as well as our Enviroprep FOG removal and new Geo-Membrane odor control systems to many more municipal and industrial users in need of cost and labor-saving solutions.”

Sharon Paterson also commented, “I’m proud to join Anue Water Technologies, a company that provides the most unique and cost-effective solutions to prevent odor, corrosion and FOG in the wastewater industry. What I like most is how sustainable each technology is – they make a big impact with a small footprint and no chemicals, which is very important to a healthy environment.”

For more information, contact Anue Water Technologies, Inc. at sales@anuewater.com or (760) 727-2683 or visit our web site at www.anuewater.com.

About Anue Water Technologies: Founded in 2006, Anue Water Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia. The company manufactures high efficiency, patented systems to insure optimal gas to liquid transfer for its Enviroprep (EP FOG), FORSe 5 and Phantom oxygen and ozone, and the new Engineered Geo-Membrane systems for odor control in municipal and industrial wastewater markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190813005668/en/