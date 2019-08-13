Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Anue Water Technologies : Adds Senior Sales Manager Sharon Paterson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 02:57pm EDT

Anue Water Technologies, the leading manufacturer of high-efficiency Ozone and Oxygen generation systems for the elimination of odor, corrosion and FOG (fats, oils and grease), and the new Anue GeoMembranes Odor Control Systems for municipal and industrial wastewater, has announced the addition of Sharon Paterson as Senior Sales Manager.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190813005668/en/

Anue Water Technologies Adds Senior Sales Manager Sharon Paterson. (Photo: Business Wire)

Anue Water Technologies Adds Senior Sales Manager Sharon Paterson. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sharon joins Anue with fifteen years of wastewater industry experience, having most previously served in business development and marketing positions with Seaglass Consulting, Veolia, and Envirosuite.

Sharon earned her MBA from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and her BA in Communications at Calumet College of St. Joseph. Sharon has served on the Water Environment Federation (WEF) Odors & Air Pollutants Committee, is current Vice-Chair of the A&WMA Odor Committee, previously chaired workshops and conferences for WEF and A&WMA (Air & Waste Management Association) and has presented at several conferences. In August this year, Sharon presented on “The Cost of Being a Good Neighbor” (lessons from the top odor control programs) at the 35th Annual Tri-State Seminar in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Anue CEO Paul Turgeon stated, “We are very pleased that Sharon Paterson has joined us in this important new sales role. She brings strong wastewater industry experience and the energy needed to deliver Anue’s sustainable FORSe and Phantom ozone and oxygen systems, as well as our Enviroprep FOG removal and new Geo-Membrane odor control systems to many more municipal and industrial users in need of cost and labor-saving solutions.”

Sharon Paterson also commented, “I’m proud to join Anue Water Technologies, a company that provides the most unique and cost-effective solutions to prevent odor, corrosion and FOG in the wastewater industry. What I like most is how sustainable each technology is – they make a big impact with a small footprint and no chemicals, which is very important to a healthy environment.”

For more information, contact Anue Water Technologies, Inc. at sales@anuewater.com or (760) 727-2683 or visit our web site at www.anuewater.com.

About Anue Water Technologies: Founded in 2006, Anue Water Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia. The company manufactures high efficiency, patented systems to insure optimal gas to liquid transfer for its Enviroprep (EP FOG), FORSe 5 and Phantom oxygen and ozone, and the new Engineered Geo-Membrane systems for odor control in municipal and industrial wastewater markets.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:33pHALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:33pUPCOMING HMG STRATEGY BOSTON CIO SUMMIT TO EXPLORE GOING BEYOND TECHNOLOGY : the IT Leader's Role in Digital Transformation
GL
03:32pTrump backs off China tariff plan with delays for cellphones, laptops
RE
03:32pNATIVE : Paddle8 Kicks-Off the Fall Season with New High-Profile Auctions
PU
03:32pONE UP, 299 MORE TO GO : FCA Raises First Piece of Steel on Site of New Assembly Plant
PU
03:32pEnglish music icons ABC join New Wave Concert Night Line-Up of NostalgiaCon's ‘80s Pop Culture Convention
GL
03:32pHIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:31pDOW : announces divestiture of its Acetone Derivatives business
BU
03:29pFACEBOOK : paid contractors to transcribe users' audio - Bloomberg
RE
03:29pATLANTIC AMERICAN : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
2AAREAL BANK : AAREAL BANK GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK IN THE SECOND QUARTER: net interest income remains stable whi..
3PLUS500 LTD : Plus500 shares jump on buyback, new customer additions
4HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Cuts Full-Year Growth Outlook; 2Q Earnings Fell
5GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED : GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : Media Release of 2019 Q2 & Interim Financial Data

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group