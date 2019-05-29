Anvil International and Smith-Cooper International Complete Merger

Anvil International (“Anvil”) and Smith-Cooper International (“SCI”) today announced the completion of their merger. While the companies are now under the same corporate ownership, Anvil and SCI sales, customer service, and fulfillment will continue to operate separately for the foreseeable future. The combined company is majority owned by Tailwind Capital, a middle market private equity firm focused on growth-oriented investments in targeted sectors within industrial services, business services and healthcare.

With the completion of the merger, the combined company has strengthened its position as a leading designer, manufacturer and provider of products that connect and support piping systems. It serves the industrial, commercial, fire protection, energy and mining end markets with a portfolio of high-quality, global brands including AFCON, Anvil, Anvil EPS, AnvilPress Anvil-Strut, Basic-PSA, Beck, Catawissa, Cooplok, Cooplet, FlexHead, FPPI, Gruvlok, J.B. Smith, Merit, Megawatt, North Alabama Pipe, SCI, Sharpe, SPF/Anvil and SprinkFLEX.

Jason Hild, who served as Chief Executive Officer of SCI, will be the Chief Executive Officer of the combined company, and Tom Fish, who served as President and CEO of Anvil, will act as its Chairman. With an exceptional management team and Tailwind’s significant experience backing value-added industrial services companies, the combined company will leverage its broader strengths and capabilities to provide a more comprehensive product portfolio and premier service level to its national, regional and local distributor customers.

Barclays served as financial advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell served as legal advisor to SCI. JP Morgan and BlackArch Partners served as financial advisors and Dechert served as legal advisor to Anvil.

About Anvil International and Smith-Cooper International:

Together, Anvil International and Smith-Cooper provide the highest-quality PVF products and services with integrity and dedication to superior customer service. Anvil is one of the largest and most complete manufacturers of pipe fittings, couplings, pipe hangers and piping support systems in the world. Smith-Cooper is a leading designer and provider of valves, fittings and related products. The combined company’s latest portfolio of global brands includes AFCON®, Anvil, Anvil EPS, AnvilPress, Anvil-Strut, Basic-PSA, Beck, Catawissa, Cooplok, Cooplet, FlexHead, FPPI, Gruvlok, J.B. Smith, Merit, Megawatt, North Alabama Pipe, SCI, Sharpe, SPF/Anvil and SprinkFLEX. The combined company provides product solutions globally to more than 4,000 customers across diverse end markets that include mechanical/HVAC, industrial, fire protection, oil and gas, commercial and residential construction, agriculture, food and chemical processing and waterworks. The company has headquarters in Commerce, California and Exeter, New Hampshire, and ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturing facilities in PA, TN, IL, TX, AL, NJ and RI. For more information, please visit www.anvilintl.com and www.smithcooper.com.

About Tailwind Capital:

Tailwind Capital is a middle market private equity firm focused on growth-oriented investments in targeted sectors within industrial services, business services and healthcare. Tailwind partners with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to transform businesses through organic growth initiatives, acquisitions, and operational and strategic investments. Since inception, Tailwind has managed $3.6 billion of committed equity capital, and has invested in 40 portfolio companies and over 90 add-on acquisitions.

