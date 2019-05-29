Anvil International and Smith-Cooper International Complete Merger

Anvil International (“Anvil”) and Smith-Cooper International (“SCI”)
today announced the completion of their merger. While the companies are
now under the same corporate ownership, Anvil and SCI sales, customer
service, and fulfillment will continue to operate separately for the
foreseeable future. The combined company is majority owned by Tailwind
Capital, a middle market private equity firm focused on growth-oriented
investments in targeted sectors within industrial services, business
services and healthcare.
With the completion of the merger, the combined company has strengthened
its position as a leading designer, manufacturer and provider of
products that connect and support piping systems. It serves the
industrial, commercial, fire protection, energy and mining end markets
with a portfolio of high-quality, global brands including AFCON, Anvil,
Anvil EPS, AnvilPress Anvil-Strut, Basic-PSA, Beck, Catawissa, Cooplok,
Cooplet, FlexHead, FPPI, Gruvlok, J.B. Smith, Merit, Megawatt, North
Alabama Pipe, SCI, Sharpe, SPF/Anvil and SprinkFLEX.
Jason Hild, who served as Chief Executive Officer of SCI, will be the
Chief Executive Officer of the combined company, and Tom Fish, who
served as President and CEO of Anvil, will act as its Chairman. With an
exceptional management team and Tailwind’s significant experience
backing value-added industrial services companies, the combined company
will leverage its broader strengths and capabilities to provide a more
comprehensive product portfolio and premier service level to its
national, regional and local distributor customers.
Barclays served as financial advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell served as
legal advisor to SCI. JP Morgan and BlackArch Partners served as
financial advisors and Dechert served as legal advisor to Anvil.
About Anvil International and Smith-Cooper International:
Together, Anvil International and Smith-Cooper provide the
highest-quality PVF products and services with integrity and dedication
to superior customer service. Anvil is one of the largest and most
complete manufacturers of pipe fittings, couplings, pipe hangers and
piping support systems in the world. Smith-Cooper is a leading designer
and provider of valves, fittings and related products. The combined
company’s latest portfolio of global brands includes AFCON®, Anvil,
Anvil EPS, AnvilPress, Anvil-Strut, Basic-PSA, Beck, Catawissa, Cooplok,
Cooplet, FlexHead, FPPI, Gruvlok, J.B. Smith, Merit, Megawatt, North
Alabama Pipe, SCI, Sharpe, SPF/Anvil and SprinkFLEX. The combined
company provides product solutions globally to more than 4,000 customers
across diverse end markets that include mechanical/HVAC, industrial,
fire protection, oil and gas, commercial and residential construction,
agriculture, food and chemical processing and waterworks. The company
has headquarters in Commerce, California and Exeter, New Hampshire, and
ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturing facilities in PA, TN, IL, TX, AL,
NJ and RI. For more information, please visit www.anvilintl.com
and www.smithcooper.com.
About Tailwind Capital:
Tailwind Capital is a middle market private equity firm focused on
growth-oriented investments in targeted sectors within industrial
services, business services and healthcare. Tailwind partners with
experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to transform businesses
through organic growth initiatives, acquisitions, and operational and
strategic investments. Since inception, Tailwind has managed $3.6
billion of committed equity capital, and has invested in 40 portfolio
companies and over 90 add-on acquisitions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005618/en/