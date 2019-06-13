Anvl : Raises $2M in Seed Funding to Modernize the EHS Industry for Worker Safety

Anvl,
a workforce-first safety software company, today announced the
completion of a $2M seed funding round. Anvl is expanding its safety
software platform as it continues to drive digital transformation and
modernize the traditional EHS and compliance safety software industry.
Anvl will use the funds to grow its platform and add hires in sales,
services, engineering and marketing. The funding round included
participation from Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, High Alpha
Capital and a number of experienced tech leaders and angel investors,
including Steve Cage, who is joining the Anvl board.
“I am passionate about building and backing companies like Anvl that are
disruptive, create jobs and make a big impact on business outcomes,”
said Cage, an innovator and entrepreneur in the quality-control industry
who built and sold two successful businesses.
Scott Kraege, the co-founder and former CEO of MOBI Wireless Management
which sold to Tangoe in 2018, is also joining the Anvl board of
directors.
“The rapid acceleration of mobile technology for frontline workers
provides Anvl with a huge opportunity to help companies drive
transformational changes with safety culture and behavior,” said Kraege.
“We are thrilled to be investing in Anvl, another great example of an
innovative company scaling outside the coastal tech hubs,” said J.D.
Vance, managing partner of Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund.
“Anvl provides a solution that is changing the game for the way
frontline workers are approaching their tasks, and the way management is
gathering insights and intervening.”
Anvl delivers corporate safety technology that identifies leading
indicators to enable intervention at the point where risk occurs. Since
launching, Anvl has identified in real time over 3500 areas of elevated
risk and collected more than 1.5 million data points. The photos, text
and data collected are aggregated to determine trends and opportunities
for safety improvements before an incident occurs. Anvl provides an
opportunity for improved safety culture, improved safety metrics and
increased operational efficiency.
“We are passionate about helping companies engage and protect frontline
workers who face hazardous environments every day,” said Anvl CEO Robin
Fleming. “This funding will allow us to make big strides forward as we
expand our product offerings and customer reach to positively impact
even more lives.”
This announcement follows Anvl’s public
launch in October 2018 and nomination
for two Mira Awards in February 2019.
About Anvl
Anvl predicts and prevents workplace injuries and deaths for the
deskless worker. Anvl replaces outdated paper processes and checklists
with smart digital workflows, rich data analysis and real-time
communication. Anvl’s workflow engine evaluates real-time data and helps
companies manage risk at the point where work occurs. Real-time safety
supervision drives behavioral change and builds a safety culture that
delivers results. For more information: Anvl.com
or follow on Twitter at @AnvlApp.
About High Alpha Capital
High Alpha is a leading venture studio focused on building
next-generation enterprise cloud companies through a new model for
entrepreneurship that unites company building and venture capital. The
High Alpha team partners with entrepreneurs, investors and large
corporations to conceive, launch and scale new software companies. For
more information: highalpha.com
or on Twitter at @highalpha.
About Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund
Rise of the Rest is a nationwide effort, powered by DC-based investment
firm Revolution, to invest in and work closely with entrepreneurs in
emerging startup ecosystems. Since 2014, Steve Case and the Revolution
team have logged more than 11,000 miles touring entrepreneurial
communities by bus in 43 cities. In 2017, Case and JD Vance announced a
$150 million Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, backed by a group of iconic
entrepreneurs, executives and investors that believe the next great
startup investments are located outside of coastal cities. Revolution’s
Rise of the Rest Seed Fund invests catalytic capital, often alongside
regional investors, to the most promising early stage investments in
Rise of the Rest cities. For more information, please visit: www.revolution.com/rotr
or follow them on Twitter @RiseOfRest.
