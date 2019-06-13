Anvl : Raises $2M in Seed Funding to Modernize the EHS Industry for Worker Safety

Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, High Alpha Capital and angels invest to fuel growth of workforce safety software.

Anvl, a workforce-first safety software company, today announced the completion of a $2M seed funding round. Anvl is expanding its safety software platform as it continues to drive digital transformation and modernize the traditional EHS and compliance safety software industry.

Anvl will use the funds to grow its platform and add hires in sales, services, engineering and marketing. The funding round included participation from Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, High Alpha Capital and a number of experienced tech leaders and angel investors, including Steve Cage, who is joining the Anvl board.

“I am passionate about building and backing companies like Anvl that are disruptive, create jobs and make a big impact on business outcomes,” said Cage, an innovator and entrepreneur in the quality-control industry who built and sold two successful businesses.

Scott Kraege, the co-founder and former CEO of MOBI Wireless Management which sold to Tangoe in 2018, is also joining the Anvl board of directors.

“The rapid acceleration of mobile technology for frontline workers provides Anvl with a huge opportunity to help companies drive transformational changes with safety culture and behavior,” said Kraege.

“We are thrilled to be investing in Anvl, another great example of an innovative company scaling outside the coastal tech hubs,” said J.D. Vance, managing partner of Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund. “Anvl provides a solution that is changing the game for the way frontline workers are approaching their tasks, and the way management is gathering insights and intervening.”

Anvl delivers corporate safety technology that identifies leading indicators to enable intervention at the point where risk occurs. Since launching, Anvl has identified in real time over 3500 areas of elevated risk and collected more than 1.5 million data points. The photos, text and data collected are aggregated to determine trends and opportunities for safety improvements before an incident occurs. Anvl provides an opportunity for improved safety culture, improved safety metrics and increased operational efficiency.

“We are passionate about helping companies engage and protect frontline workers who face hazardous environments every day,” said Anvl CEO Robin Fleming. “This funding will allow us to make big strides forward as we expand our product offerings and customer reach to positively impact even more lives.”

This announcement follows Anvl’s public launch in October 2018 and nomination for two Mira Awards in February 2019.

About Anvl

Anvl predicts and prevents workplace injuries and deaths for the deskless worker. Anvl replaces outdated paper processes and checklists with smart digital workflows, rich data analysis and real-time communication. Anvl’s workflow engine evaluates real-time data and helps companies manage risk at the point where work occurs. Real-time safety supervision drives behavioral change and builds a safety culture that delivers results. For more information: Anvl.com or follow on Twitter at @AnvlApp.

About High Alpha Capital

High Alpha is a leading venture studio focused on building next-generation enterprise cloud companies through a new model for entrepreneurship that unites company building and venture capital. The High Alpha team partners with entrepreneurs, investors and large corporations to conceive, launch and scale new software companies. For more information: highalpha.com or on Twitter at @highalpha.

About Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund

Rise of the Rest is a nationwide effort, powered by DC-based investment firm Revolution, to invest in and work closely with entrepreneurs in emerging startup ecosystems. Since 2014, Steve Case and the Revolution team have logged more than 11,000 miles touring entrepreneurial communities by bus in 43 cities. In 2017, Case and JD Vance announced a $150 million Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, backed by a group of iconic entrepreneurs, executives and investors that believe the next great startup investments are located outside of coastal cities. Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund invests catalytic capital, often alongside regional investors, to the most promising early stage investments in Rise of the Rest cities. For more information, please visit: www.revolution.com/rotr or follow them on Twitter @RiseOfRest.

