Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Anxian Yuan China : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 09:21am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act or the laws of any state or jurisdiction of the United States of America, and may not be offered or sold within the United States of America, absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and applicable state laws. There is no intention to register any portion of the rights issue or any securities described herein in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States of America.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company.

ANXIAN YUAN CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

安賢園中國控股有限公司*

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00922)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 29 July 2020 in relation to, among others, the results of the Rights Issue on the basis of three (3) Rights Shares for every two (2) shares held on the Record Date (the "Announcement"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless defined otherwise herein.

  • For identification purposes only

- 1 -

The Board would like to clarify that the summary of the shareholding structure of the Company immediately before and after completion of the Rights Issue on page 3 of the Announcement should read as follows:

Immediately before

Immediately after

completion of the Rights Issue

completion of the Rights Issue

Number of

Number of

Shares

Approximate %

Shares

Approximate %

Mr. H Shi (Notes 1 and 2)

202,178,000

22.75

1,299,325,616

58.49

Mr. J Shi (Note 3)

12,200,000

1.37

30,500,000

1.37

Sub-total of the Concert Group

214,378,000

24.12

1,329,825,616

59.86

Mr. Law Fei Shing (Note 4)

2,800,000

0.32

7,000,000

0.32

Public Shareholders

671,367,260

75.56

884,537,534

39.82

Total

888,545,260

100.00

2,221,363,150

100.00

Notes:

  1. The 180,000,000 Shares out of 202,178,000 Shares and 1,243,880,616 Shares out of 1,299,325,616 Shares immediately before and after the completion of the Rights Issue, respectively are held by Master Point Overseas Limited, which is a company incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the entire issued share capital of which is legally and beneficially owned by Mr. H Shi, an executive Director. The remaining 22,178,000 Shares out of the 202,178,000 Shares and 55,445,000 Shares out of 1,299,325,616 Shares immediately before and after the completion of the Rights Issue, respectively are held by Mr. H Shi in personal interests.
  2. Mr. H Shi is the chairman of the Company and an executive Director.
  3. Mr. J Shi is the chief executive officer of the Company and an executive Director. Mr. J Shi is the son of Mr. H Shi.
  4. Mr. Law Fei Shing is an executive Director.
  5. Save as disclosed above, none of the Directors have any shareholding in the Company.

The Board confirms that save for the aforementioned, all other information and contents set out in the English and Chinese versions of the Announcement remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

ANXIAN YUAN CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

SHI HUA

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 July 2020

- 2 -

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Mr. Shi Hua, Mr. Shi Jun and Mr. Law Fei Shing; one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Wang Hongjie; and two independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chan Koon Yung and Mr. Lum Pak Sum.

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

  • For identification purposes only

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Anxian Yuan China Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 13:20:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:41aSEVEN ACES : IIROC Trading Halt - ACES
AQ
09:41aFPA and Queens Road Funds Announce Strategic Partnership
BU
09:40aCRESCENT POINT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:40aCLOUD POWER : CEO's of ServiceNow, NexTech AR, Box, and CrowdStrike Discuss New Paradigms in Digital Transformation & Connectivity For Enterprise, Education & Government
GL
09:39aEROS INTERNATIONAL PLC : and STX Entertainment Complete Merger to Form Eros STX Global Corporation
BU
09:37aCONNECTONE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:37aAVER : Europe Explains How to Make the Most of Your Working From Home Experience
BU
09:36aVálogatás a nemzetközi szervezetek újdonságaiból (2020.07.23-29.)
PU
09:36aBLONDER TONGUE LABS : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results
PU
09:36aMICROSOFT : Flight Simulator to launch on Steam Aug. 18; pre-orders start today
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev 2Q Hit By Impairment Charge Against African Business
2APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals to boost profits
3PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : says 86% profit jump flags shift from cash payments in stores
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Cuts Dividend Proposal as Coronavirus Hits Results -- Update
5DANONE : DANONE : 1st Half Net Profit, Revenue Fell on Coronavirus Hit -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group