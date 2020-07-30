|
Anxian Yuan China : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT
07/30/2020 | 09:21am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act or the laws of any state or jurisdiction of the United States of America, and may not be offered or sold within the United States of America, absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and applicable state laws. There is no intention to register any portion of the rights issue or any securities described herein in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States of America.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company.
ANXIAN YUAN CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
安賢園中國控股有限公司*
(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00922)
CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT
Reference is made to the announcement of Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 29 July 2020 in relation to, among others, the results of the Rights Issue on the basis of three (3) Rights Shares for every two (2) shares held on the Record Date (the "Announcement"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless defined otherwise herein.
The Board would like to clarify that the summary of the shareholding structure of the Company immediately before and after completion of the Rights Issue on page 3 of the Announcement should read as follows:
|
|
Immediately before
|
|
Immediately after
|
|
completion of the Rights Issue
|
|
completion of the Rights Issue
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
Approximate %
|
|
Shares
|
|
Approximate %
|
Mr. H Shi (Notes 1 and 2)
|
202,178,000
|
22.75
|
1,299,325,616
|
58.49
|
Mr. J Shi (Note 3)
|
12,200,000
|
1.37
|
30,500,000
|
1.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub-total of the Concert Group
|
214,378,000
|
24.12
|
1,329,825,616
|
59.86
|
Mr. Law Fei Shing (Note 4)
|
2,800,000
|
0.32
|
7,000,000
|
0.32
|
Public Shareholders
|
671,367,260
|
75.56
|
884,537,534
|
39.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
888,545,260
|
|
100.00
|
|
2,221,363,150
|
|
100.00
Notes:
The 180,000,000 Shares out of 202,178,000 Shares and 1,243,880,616 Shares out of 1,299,325,616 Shares immediately before and after the completion of the Rights Issue, respectively are held by Master Point Overseas Limited, which is a company incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the entire issued share capital of which is legally and beneficially owned by Mr. H Shi, an executive Director. The remaining 22,178,000 Shares out of the 202,178,000 Shares and 55,445,000 Shares out of 1,299,325,616 Shares immediately before and after the completion of the Rights Issue, respectively are held by Mr. H Shi in personal interests.
Mr. H Shi is the chairman of the Company and an executive Director.
Mr. J Shi is the chief executive officer of the Company and an executive Director. Mr. J Shi is the son of Mr. H Shi.
Mr. Law Fei Shing is an executive Director.
Save as disclosed above, none of the Directors have any shareholding in the Company.
The Board confirms that save for the aforementioned, all other information and contents set out in the English and Chinese versions of the Announcement remain unchanged.
By Order of the Board
ANXIAN YUAN CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
SHI HUA
Chairman
Hong Kong, 30 July 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Mr. Shi Hua, Mr. Shi Jun and Mr. Law Fei Shing; one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Wang Hongjie; and two independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chan Koon Yung and Mr. Lum Pak Sum.
The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.
|
|