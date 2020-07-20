Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Any sanctions on China need to be done correctly, not quickly - Raab

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 11:22am EDT

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Britain said it would be a mistake to introduce targeted sanctions on China without first gathering evidence, after it suspended an extradition treaty with Hong Kong over Beijing's imposition of a new security law in the former British colony.

"We will patiently gather the evidence, it takes months. It (...) is not just something that can be done on a political whim, indeed it would be improper if that was the case," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told lawmakers on Monday.

"If you introduce those targeted sanctions in this field, and indeed any other, without having done your factual evidential due diligence, not only are they likely to be challenged but you are at risk of giving a propaganda coup to the very people that we are seeking to target."

(Reporting by William James and Andrew MacAskill, Writing by Paul Sandle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:57aKenya's No.2 retailer seeks strategic investor as supplier debts mount
RE
11:55aS&P 500 rises on optimism over COVID-19 vaccine, stimulus
RE
11:51aDelta, Southwest draw strong demand for pilot early departure deals
RE
11:47aPfizer-BioNTech potential COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in additional data
RE
11:45aUK economy has recovered half of COVID losses, BoE's Haldane says
RE
11:42aRenergen to hold South Africa's first LNG auction
RE
11:40aAstraZeneca leaning towards two dose strategy for COVID-19 vaccine - executive
RE
11:37aNew Ukraine central bank governor expects no delay in receiving IMF loans
RE
11:37aUkraine central bank governor says the national bank does not plan to change the currency rate policy
RE
11:33aFirst human trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine shows promise
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German parliamentary committee to discuss Wirecard scandal next week - lawmaker
2BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas plays long-game to be Europe's banking winner from COVID crisis
3KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : Philips delivers Q2 sales of EUR 4.4 billion, with 6% comparable sales decrease; in..
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says Renault/Nissan results 'pathetic'
5NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble in biggest U.S. energy deal since oil crash

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group