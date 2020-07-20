Any sanctions on China need to be done correctly, not quickly - Raab

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Britain said it would be a
mistake to introduce targeted sanctions on China without first
gathering evidence, after it suspended an extradition treaty
with Hong Kong over Beijing's imposition of a new security law
in the former British colony.
"We will patiently gather the evidence, it takes months. It
(...) is not just something that can be done on a political
whim, indeed it would be improper if that was the case," Foreign
Secretary Dominic Raab told lawmakers on Monday.
"If you introduce those targeted sanctions in this field,
and indeed any other, without having done your factual
evidential due diligence, not only are they likely to be
challenged but you are at risk of giving a propaganda coup to
the very people that we are seeking to target."
(Reporting by William James and Andrew MacAskill, Writing by
Paul Sandle)