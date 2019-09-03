Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AnyTrans 8 Elevates Your iPhone Experience to a Whole New Level  Adds Screen Mirror Tech

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 12:00am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 3, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- iMobie AnyTrans today announces the biggest update in 2019 to improve iPhone experience with more possibilities. Phone switch feature evolves to cover all iOS and Android users' needs when switching to new iPhone, whether from iOS or Android. Plus, a newly-added iPhone screen mirror feature that enables users to mirror and record iPhone screen from computer.

iMobie AnyTrans 8

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sep 03, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- iMobie AnyTrans today announces the biggest update in 2019 to improve iPhone experience with more possibilities. Phone switch feature evolves to cover all iOS and Android users' needs when switching to new iPhone, whether from iOS or Android. Plus, a newly-added iPhone screen mirror feature that enables users to mirror and record iPhone screen from computer.

Learn more: https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/iphone-manager.htm

Revamped with a more intuitive and neater UI, users now can save much effort and time. For the first time, with the new "Phone Switcher," users can experience a one-stop solution for data migration from old phone to new iPhone and app with data transfer from old iPhone to new one. It's also an easier & simpler job now to mirror, record, and capture iPhone screen from one place.

"Having insisted 8 years on iPhone content management, we always want to offer users the best experience, including a faster data transferring speed and more useful features to make managing iPhone content easier. As so with this new-level of AnyTrans," said Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie Inc. "We've also offered a more convenient way to switch to new iPhone for both iOS and Android users. And the newly-added 'Screen Mirror' enables users to record iPhone screen easily on computer with Wi-Fi."

What's New in AnyTrans 8?

More Intuitive UI & Faster Data Transferring

With the whole new UI, users can now manage iPhone data, transfer data to new iPhone, create backups, access utilities like Ringtone Maker, etc. all from a single interface. The speed for loading and transferring data has also been improved to 4x faster, making transfer files in bulk or large size no longer a headache but a pleasure.

The Most Convenient Data Migration

No matter from iPhone/Android to iPhone, backup to iPhone, cloud to iPhone, even Google Drive to iCloud, etc., it's just a click away. Besides, it also lets users 1 click move app with data from old iPhone to new one. Users no longer need to manually download apps one by one on new iPhone, and all app settings will be kept as well. After transfer completes, it also protects privacy by 1 click erasing all contents and settings on old phone.

Free AirPlay to Computer (Screen Record Included)

The newly-added iPhone screen mirroring tool gives users on iPhone screen mirroring, recording, and capturing. With it, users can airplay iPhone videos, class lectures, etc. on a bigger screen on computer with high-quality and better experience, and also record any part of them for future use.

Get AnyTrans 8 Now: https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/download.htm

Compatibility and Availability:

AnyTrans is fully compatible with Windows and Mac. Licenses are available from: https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/buy-iphone-manager.htm

About iMobie:

iMobie Inc. is an advanced software developer dedicated to making the digital life simpler for all iOS and Android users worldwide. Information: https://www.imobie.com

News Source: iMobie Inc.

Related link: https://www.imobie.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/anytrans-8-elevates-your-iphone-experience-to-a-whole-new-level-adds-screen-mirror-tech/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:09aChina still actively promoting nuclear fuel processing project with Areva
RE
12:02aBOE TECHNOLOGY : Trade war dents Chinese company profits, portfolio inflows
RE
09/03AnyTrans 8 Elevates Your iPhone Experience to a Whole New Level  Adds Screen Mirror Tech
SE
09/02Philippine inflation seen easing to nearly three-year low in August - Reuters poll
RE
09/02South Korean inflation hits record low, fans case for more rate cuts
RE
09/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/02Oil prices mixed as market eyes trade war, awaits stocks data
RE
09/02Asia stocks dented by trade war, Brexit showdown paralyzes pound
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD : BOE TECHNOLOGY : Trade war dents Chinese company profits, portfolio inflows
2XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi boosts shares with $1.5 billion buyback plan
3Papua New Guinea to investigate terms of UBS loan
4MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED : MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN NAV as at 31/8/19 - $1.0186
5GREENFIELDS PETRLM CORP (CAYMAN ISLA : GREENFIELDS PETRLM CAYMAN ISLANDS : Petroleum extends senior secured de..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group