Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AnyTrans Perfects Its Android Manager to Wirelessly Manage Contents Across Computer, Android App and Web

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 01:05am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif., March 11, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- AnyTrans, iMobie's top-notch software, today released the first remarkable update in 2019 for its Android manager. Combining desktop program, Android app, and web app smoothly, it works as the best-in-class Android device manager that covers different scenarios and multiple platforms.

iMobie AnyTrans 2019

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Mar 11, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- AnyTrans, iMobie's top-notch software, today released the first remarkable update in 2019 for its Android manager. Combining desktop program, Android app, and web app smoothly, it works as the best-in-class Android device manager that covers different scenarios and multiple platforms.

Revamped with a whole new UI, AnyTrans makes it easier and simpler to comprehensively manage Android content on computer via Wi-Fi. And iOS-to-Android switchers can also migrate everything important from iPhone, iPad, iTunes library, iTunes backups, and iCloud (backups). For the first time, users are able to transfer photos, videos, and more - instantly between phone and computer - no software required. Sharing files from phone-to-phone also becomes an easy-to-do job by simply scanning a QR code.

"Aiming to meet users' needs to manage Android content across multiple platforms, we are devoted to optimizing and perfecting our product. The newly-released AnyTrans consolidates desktop program, web app, and Android app seamlessly, providing an all-in-one Android manager for users," said Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie Inc. "We've also improve the data transfer for iOS-to-Android switchers to move over everything important from iPhone, iPad, iTunes library, iTunes backups, iCloud, or iCloud backups."

Learn more about AnyTrans: https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/android-manager.htm

What Will You Enjoy from the Whole New AnyTrans?

Master Whole Content with an In-depth Manager

With a well-optimized UI, AnyTrans allows users to wirelessly in-depth manage Android content, like photos, music, messages, contacts, etc. For those who want to switch from iPhone to the new Samsung Galaxy S10, it makes sure users can move over crucial content from iPhone, iPad, iTunes library, iTunes backups, iCloud and iCloud backups. Downloading online videos to Android phones and computer is also easier than ever.

Enjoy an Instant Transfer with Lighter Experience

Want to export photos to computer quickly? AnyTrans has got you covered with a lighter web app. By simply scanning a QR code, users can move photos, videos, and more between Android and computer smoothly and seamlessly. No USB cables, no software required. It not only helps users save more storage (80M+) on computer, but also brings them a more lightweight and faster transfer.

Share Files from Phone-to-Phone Directly and Wirelessly

AnyTrans also brings Android users quick Android data transfer. No USB cable: it helps batch share documents, Zip files, or other files to the receiver's phone in a blink of an eye. Users can also check and lock the needed file they want via 1-click search feature, and share it with family, friends, or colleagues instantly. No need to take the risk to upload files to a third-party cloud for sharing.

Download AnyTrans to take full control of Android content now: https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/download.htm

Price and Availability:
AnyTrans is available for Windows and Mac. Licenses available from: https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/buy-android-manager.htm

News Source: iMobie Inc.

Related link: https://www.imobie.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/anytrans-perfects-its-android-manager-to-wirelessly-manage-contents-across-computer-android-app-and-web/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:16aECB merely tweaking policy, not reversing course - Coeure
RE
02:15aPEW CHARITABLE TRUSTS : Former Coal Mining Towns Turn to Tourism
PU
01:31aChina orders its airlines to suspend use of Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:05aAnyTrans Perfects Its Android Manager to Wirelessly Manage Contents Across Computer, Android App and Web
SE
12:59aEthiopian Airlines grounds its Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet
RE
12:59aChina suspends commercial operations of Boeing 737-8 planes
RE
12:59aBoeing postpones 777X event after Ethiopian Airlines crash
RE
12:55aMATCH RECAP : Goals From Newcomers Drive Steel FC to 2-0 Win
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Nvidia nears deal to acquire Mellanox Technologies - source
2Italy wants to sign Belt and Road deal to help exports - deputy PM
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : DELTA AIR LINES STOCK COULD FLY HIGHER: Barron's
4SoftBank's Son finds more love for early-stage investing, new fund planned
5IMPERIAL METALS CORP : IMPERIAL METALS : Australia's Newcrest buys Canadian mine for $807 million, door open t..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.