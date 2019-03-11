AnyTrans Perfects Its Android Manager to Wirelessly Manage Contents Across Computer, Android App and Web

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Mar 11, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- AnyTrans, iMobie's top-notch software, today released the first remarkable update in 2019 for its Android manager. Combining desktop program, Android app, and web app smoothly, it works as the best-in-class Android device manager that covers different scenarios and multiple platforms.



Revamped with a whole new UI, AnyTrans makes it easier and simpler to comprehensively manage Android content on computer via Wi-Fi. And iOS-to-Android switchers can also migrate everything important from iPhone, iPad, iTunes library, iTunes backups, and iCloud (backups). For the first time, users are able to transfer photos, videos, and more - instantly between phone and computer - no software required. Sharing files from phone-to-phone also becomes an easy-to-do job by simply scanning a QR code.



"Aiming to meet users' needs to manage Android content across multiple platforms, we are devoted to optimizing and perfecting our product. The newly-released AnyTrans consolidates desktop program, web app, and Android app seamlessly, providing an all-in-one Android manager for users," said Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie Inc. "We've also improve the data transfer for iOS-to-Android switchers to move over everything important from iPhone, iPad, iTunes library, iTunes backups, iCloud, or iCloud backups."



What Will You Enjoy from the Whole New AnyTrans?



Master Whole Content with an In-depth Manager



With a well-optimized UI, AnyTrans allows users to wirelessly in-depth manage Android content, like photos, music, messages, contacts, etc. For those who want to switch from iPhone to the new Samsung Galaxy S10, it makes sure users can move over crucial content from iPhone, iPad, iTunes library, iTunes backups, iCloud and iCloud backups. Downloading online videos to Android phones and computer is also easier than ever.



Enjoy an Instant Transfer with Lighter Experience



Want to export photos to computer quickly? AnyTrans has got you covered with a lighter web app. By simply scanning a QR code, users can move photos, videos, and more between Android and computer smoothly and seamlessly. No USB cables, no software required. It not only helps users save more storage (80M+) on computer, but also brings them a more lightweight and faster transfer.



Share Files from Phone-to-Phone Directly and Wirelessly



AnyTrans also brings Android users quick Android data transfer. No USB cable: it helps batch share documents, Zip files, or other files to the receiver's phone in a blink of an eye. Users can also check and lock the needed file they want via 1-click search feature, and share it with family, friends, or colleagues instantly. No need to take the risk to upload files to a third-party cloud for sharing.



Price and Availability:

