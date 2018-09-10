Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AnyTrans Updated with Ringtone and App Manager to Bring iOS Users A Workaround of iTunes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 05:50am CEST

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sep. 10, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- iMobie flagship product, AnyTrans, has made the greatest update since 2012: granting Apple users full freedom to manage iPhone ringtones and apps after iTunes 12.7. Now, everyone is free to select a favorite song from multiple resources like iPhone, iTunes Library, computer, or YouTube, to cut any part of the song as a ringtone in a straightforward way.

iMobie AnyTrans

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sep 10, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- iMobie flagship product, AnyTrans, has made the greatest update since 2012: granting Apple users full freedom to manage iPhone ringtones & apps after iTunes 12.7. Now, everyone is free to select a favorite song from multiple resources like iPhone, iTunes Library, computer, or YouTube, to cut any part of the song as a ringtone in a straightforward way.

AnyTrans also brings users the ability to manage iOS apps, including download, backup, update, even reinstall and downgrade the needed app without worrying it be removed from App Store. Updated with Home Screen Manager, it's also the world's ONLY solution to rearrange apps via simple drag & drop. So all scattered apps will be kept organized like a breeze.

"Apple users always complaint about iTunes due to its restrictions of ringtone and apps management since iTunes 12.7, and many of them are still seeking for an alternative to iTunes," said Frank Kong, CEO. "Consequently, we strive to make a major update for AnyTrans with Ringtone Manager, App Downloader and Home Screen Manager, which not only enable users to customize ringtones easier, but also download and backup iPhone apps, even rearrange scattered apps by category or color."

Download AnyTrans to Manage Ringtones & Apps: https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/download.htm

Updated Features of AnyTrans:

Customize Ringtones from Multiple Media Resources

AnyTrans is revamped to bring a more flexible and intuitive ringtone manager. Now, users can select their favorite music from iPhone, computer, iTunes Library, even from YouTube, and cut any part of it as a ringtone by dragging and dropping. It also enables users to preview the tone in advance - making sure it's just what users want, simple and straightforward.

Take Full Control Over All iPhone iPad Apps at One Go

Apart from making ringtones, AnyTrans also allows users to master all iPhone apps at one go - download any official app, or save copies of each version for backup. Just select the apps to update, install, uninstall, and all of them will go by one click, even downgrade, re-install them directly to another iDevice. Now, users never worry about apps are removed from App Store.

Get Apps Well-organized with Simple Drag & Drop

AnyTrans is the world's ONLY solution that helps users organize iPhone apps smartly. Just 1 click, all scatted apps can be organized into folders by category or color in an automatic way. Users can also back up various iPhone screen layouts and restore any of them to iDevices freely. Better still, it helps clean up damaged icons without hassles.

Learn more: https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/iphone-manager.htm

Price and Availability:
AnyTrans is available for Windows and Mac: Personal License ($39.99) and Family License ($59.99): https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/buy-iphone-manager.htm

About iMobie:
iMobie Inc. is an advanced software developer dedicated to making the digital life simpler for all iOS and Android users worldwide. Learn more at: https://www.imobie.com/

News Source: iMobie Inc.

Related link: https://www.imobie.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/anytrans-updated-with-ringtone-and-app-manager-to-bring-ios-users-a-workaround-of-itunes/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:05aAustralia inquiry hears of insurers spying on customers, overcharging
RE
07:02aHedge fund Citadel replaces head of crude trading - sources
RE
06:52aHCM CITY TO PROMOTE SOLUTIONS THAT REDUCE GHG EMISSIONS (9/10/18 11 : 33 am)
PU
06:47aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Releases 2018 Flagship Statistical Report for Asia and the Pacific
PU
06:44aNASDAQ : SEC halts trading in two cryptocurrency products, citing market confusion
RE
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:03aOil climbs as U.S. drilling stalls, Washington sanctions against Iran loom
RE
06:03aStronger U.S. economy may warrant 'restrictive' rates - Boston Fed's Rosengren
RE
05:59aOil climbs as U.S. drilling stalls, Washington sanctions against Iran loom
RE
05:50aAnyTrans Updated with Ringtone and App Manager to Bring iOS Users A Workaround of iTunes
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil climbs as U.S. drilling stalls, Washington sanctions against Iran loom
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Jack Ma to step down in one year, Zhang to become chairman
3NASDAQ : NASDAQ : SEC halts trading in two cryptocurrency products, citing market confusion
4CBS CORPORATION : CBS CEO Moonves resigns amid new allegations of sexual misconduct
5CBS CEO Moonves accused of sexual misconduct by more women in New Yorker story
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.