Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Anzu Partners : Announces Acquisition of its Portfolio Company MultiMechanics by Siemens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 06:32pm EST

WASHINGTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anzu Partners, a venture capital and private equity firm that invests in breakthrough industrial technologies, announced today that its portfolio company MultiMechanics has been acquired by global technology company Siemens. MultiMechanics is the developer of MultiMech, a material modeling and simulation software tool that helps companies accelerate the product development lifecycle by virtually predicting failure in advanced materials at an unprecedented level of speed and accuracy.

(PRNewsfoto/Anzu Partners)

"We are grateful to Anzu Partners for its support and close partnership over the past two years," said Leandro Castro, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "The technical guidance and operational support from the Anzu team, since the time of the firm's investment in 2017, has been incredibly valuable to MultiMechanics' growth as a company."

MultiMechanics will be integrated into Siemens Digital Industries Software, and its software platform incorporated into Siemens' Simcenter™ software, within its Xcelerator portfolio, implementing materials engineering into the digital workflow and establishing a pervasive link between material developers, manufacturing process developers and part designers.

"It has been a rewarding experience to work with the MultiMechanics team, and fellow investors Solvay, to drive the company's growth," said Gray Robinson, Senior Associate at Anzu Partners, who served on the MultiMechanics Board of Directors from 2017 until its acquisition by Siemens. "Today's announcement is the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for MultiMechanics and we are delighted to see its integration into Siemens."

"MultiMechanics demonstrates that breakthrough industrial technologies are coming from cities in the heartland like Omaha, Nebraska," said Whitney Haring-Smith, Managing Partner at Anzu Partners. "Anzu continues to focus its investments on commercializing industrial innovations from all over the US and Canada, and MultiMechanics is a great example of this strategy succeeding."

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

For more information about MultiMechanics and its MultiMech software platform, please visit: https://multimechanics.com.

About MultiMechanics
MultiMechanics develops multiscale material modeling and simulation software that virtually predicts failure in advanced materials at an unprecedented level of speed and accuracy. In 2017, MultiMechanics raised its seed funding round of $1.9 million from a co-investment led by Solvay Ventures. MultiMechanics was founded in 2010 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Anzu Partners
Anzu Partners is a venture capital and private equity firm that invests in breakthrough industrial technologies. Anzu teams with entrepreneurs to develop and commercialize technological innovations by providing capital and deep expertise in business development, market positioning, global connectivity, and operations. For more information, please visit https://anzupartners.com. On Twitter: @anzupartners.

CONTACT
Rob Haralson
(202) 674-6679, rhh@anzupartners.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anzu-partners-announces-acquisition-of-its-portfolio-company-multimechanics-by-siemens-300964973.html

SOURCE Anzu Partners


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:04pPresident Trump Signs Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act, First National Anti-Cruelty Law
GL
07:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : Astellas Announces the Approval of XTANDI by the China National Medical Products Administration
PU
07:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : Stem Cell Product HLCM051 for ARDS Orphan Regenerative Medicine Official Designation by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare
PU
07:01pCAMURUS PUBL : announces new study results showing superior patient reported outcomes with Buvidal versus standard of care in treatment of opioid dependence
AQ
07:01pS&P GLOBAL : Safehold Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
07:01pRosen, a Global Law Firm, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Plantronics, Inc. – PLT
GL
07:01pROSEN, A GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Reminds Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – ABEO
GL
07:01pThailand to Evaluate Milrem Robotics' THeMIS RCV
BU
07:00pKovach Enclosure Systems Creates Collaboration Between Construction Industry Veteran and Long-Time Businessman
BU
06:58pCHINA HOUSEHOLD : Updated on business operation and update on winding up petition
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group