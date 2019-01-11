Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aon Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 04:31pm EST

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), the leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, plans to announce fourth quarter and full year 2018 results on Friday, February 1st, 2019 in a news release to be issued before the market opens. Greg Case, CEO, will host a conference call at 7:30 am Central Time on Friday February 1st, 2019. The conference call will be broadcast live through Aon's website at www.aon.com.  Adobe Flash is required to listen to this webcast. A replay will be available shortly after the live webcast. The earnings release and supplemental slide presentation will be available on Aon's web site at www.aon.com.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Aon is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

Follow Aon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aon_plc
Sign up for News Alerts: http://aon.mediaroom.com/index.php?s=58

Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
312-381-3310
investor.relations@aon.com

Media Contact:
Donna Mirandola
Vice President, Global External Communications
312-381-1532

 

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aon-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300776912.html

SOURCE Aon plc


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:44pANIXA BIOSCIENCES : Annual report pursuant to Section 13 and 15(d) Related Documents EX-21 EX-23.1 EX-31.1 EX-31.2 EX-32.1 EX-32.2
PU
04:44pENGILITY HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:43pPPG INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:43pMORNINGSTAR, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:43pSCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:43pGSE SYSTEMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:42pLEXARIA BIOSCIENCE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:42pCORNERSTONE CAPITAL RESOURCES : Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan
AQ
04:42pExco Technologies Limited Annual General Meeting and Announcement of First Quarter Results on January 30, 2019
GL
04:41pBOEING : Embraer board OKs next steps on partnership with Boeing - filing
RE
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.