Aon Corporation and Quadrant Insurance Managers to Dissect Carrier Insurance Coverage at Demotech's I LEAD Conference 2019

06/14/2019 | 01:30pm EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging trends in carrier coverage enhancements, emergence of claims, and distinctions between Directors & Officers Errors & Omissions and Insurance Company Professional Liability insurance will be a featured topic at Demotech's I LEAD Conference 2019.

Demotech, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Demotech, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Demotech, Inc.)

Mark Harris, CIC, CEO and President, Quadrant Insurance Managers and Ariel Duris, Senior Vice President and Account Executive, Aon Corporation will discuss a variety of topics of interest to officers and board members of insurance carriers.   The impact of potential conflicts of interest, human resources, corporate governance procedures, and organizational risk management on risk and exposure have been changing rapidly. 

According to Joe Petrelli, President, Demotech, "One of the central questions is have the coverages purchased by insurers been revised to keep pace with the changes to societal and judicial perspectives?  Antiquated coverage provisions provide little protection from litigation.  Similarly, antiquated enterprise risk management practices may create more exposure than they mitigate.  Mark and Ariel will provide their insights so that the officers and board members in attendance at I LEAD 2019 better understand how to protect themselves and the employees of their carriers."

About Demotech's I LEAD Conference 2019: Facets of Leadership

Demotech presents I LEAD Conference on August 18 – 20, 2019 at the Hilton Columbus at Easton.  I LEAD is the premier conference for C-Suite insurance leaders.  Demotech's program features exceptional speakers presenting facets of leadership of vital concern to carriers who will lead the industry. The conference, formerly known as the Super Regional P/C Insurer™ Conference, has sold out for the past two years.

Service providers: There is no vendor registration. To attend, you must be a sponsor. For information on sponsorship, call Victoria Dimond, (614) 526-2172, or vdimond@demotech.com.  Visit www.ileadinsurance.com for event details. 

About Aon Corporation

Aon is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Their 50,000 colleagues are located in 120 countries to empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

About Quadrant Insurance Manager

Quadrant Insurance Managers is a national program administrator, MGA, and wholesaler for commercial insurance products. They offer a robust selection of coverage solutions to help businesses manage their insurance needs. Quadrant's approach is based upon building strong relationships, relying on sound underwriting and marketing principles, and using their collective years of insurance industry experience, skills, and creativity to earn your business.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aon-corporation-and-quadrant-insurance-managers-to-dissect-carrier-insurance-coverage-at-demotechs-i-lead-conference-2019-300867914.html

SOURCE Demotech, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
