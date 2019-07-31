Aon and UVARA Partner to Reduce Infrastructure and Construction Risk

Architecture, Engineering and Construction Sectors Can Avoid Unforeseen Hazards and Costly Delays Using UVARA’s Infrastructure Mapping, Analytics and Archive Solution

Aon and UVARA today announced a strategic alliance to help Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) sectors around the world better manage risk throughout the lifecycle of an asset and eliminate unanticipated problems and expensive delays.

AON’s Global Construction and Infrastructure Group is now featuring UVARA’s end-to-end infrastructure asset mapping and risk management solutions to their clients, prospects and partners to facilitate smarter planning, design and operational decisions. UVARA’s all-in-one platform helps organizations reduce risk by mapping surface and subsurface assets to avoid disruptions during construction or routine maintenance.

Through its cloud-based solution, UVARA provides full asset visualization, analytics, reporting and archive capabilities that identify potential risks to project designs, schedules, capital stacks, and maintenance/operations, while capturing and preserving institutional knowledge.

“Our goal is to raise awareness about leading construction and asset management technologies that could help reduce risk on-site and educate our clients and the insurance markets,” said David Bowcott, Aon’s Global Director, Growth, Innovation & Insight. “The UVARA Technology Corner Profile gives an overview of their solution, addresses its risk treatment potential, and identifies what insurance policies its implementation could impact.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Aon to transform the way the world sees and manages utility infrastructure,” said Michael London, UVARA’s CEO and Co-founder. “As one of the market’s most powerful mapping and visualization technology platforms, UVARA.Cloud is a game-changing risk management solution that helps decision-makers at every step of the acquire-plan-design-build-operate-disposition lifecycle.”

UVARA.Cloud offers unmatched features and benefits, including the following:

Spatially accurate maps and data inform planners, designers, builders and owner/operators about hidden utility infrastructure risks that potentially impact project timelines, budgets, people, and property.

24/7 secure access to digital institutional knowledge, asset maps, reports and contextually linked project documents.

Reduced project cycle times and cost, improving accuracy and throughput.

Smart reporting that provides real-time budgeting, quantity and time-based replacement costs, informs project prioritization, maintenance reserve and capital reserve calculations, total cost of ownership, and more.

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance. Aon provides Commercial risk, reinsurance, retirement and health insurance solutions along with data & analytic services. For more information visit www.aon.com.

UVARA (formerly BetterGIS) was founded in 2015 by a team of engineers and utility infrastructure professionals to address their No. 1 problem: managing out-of-sight, out-of-mind utility and facilities infrastructure that often leads to costly project overruns, delays and even injury. UVARA is focused on the multi-trillion dollar infrastructure management challenge facing those responsible for commercial and public sector facilities including municipalities, educational institutions, utility companies, hospitals and medical centers, and their architecture, engineering, contractor and risk management partners. UVARA’s end-to-end infrastructure and asset mapping and management solution provides decision support tools to inform critical information along the acquire, plan, design, build, operate and disposition lifecycle. For more information, visit www.UVARA.com.

